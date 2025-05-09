Asunción & Rio-Niterói Officially Enter Race To Host 2031 Pan American Games

The race to host the 21st edition of the Pan American Games in 2031 is officially underway. The Olympic Committees of Paraguay and Brazil have each submitted their applications in full compliance with Panam Sports’ requirements.

Asunción, the capital of Paraguay, and Rio-Niterói, in Brazil, are the named bid cities. Asunción is making its second consecutive bid after losing the 2027 Games to Lima, Peru. Notably, Paraguay has never hosted the Games.

Brazil, meanwhile, is aiming for its third time hosting the Games—having previously hosted in São Paulo in 1963 and Rio de Janeiro in 2007. If successful, this would mark Rio’s second time as the host city.

“We are very happy and proud that important cities of our continent are officially candidates to host the 2031 Pan American Games. Not only do they meet the requirements to be a host city, but there is also clear evidence of passion and motivation from their authorities, which are crucial for processes of this kind. I congratulate the Olympic Committees of Paraguay and Brazil and wish them the best of success,” stated Panam Sports President Neven Ilic in a press release.

With two official bids now confirmed, Panam Sports will establish an Evaluation Commission, and its Executive Committee will soon announce the election process. The final vote to determine the host city will take place during the upcoming General Assembly, set for August 5–7 in Asunción—the same city that will host the 2025 Pan American Junior Games. All 41 member nations of Panam Sports will take part in the voting process.

According to GameBids, the Rio-Niterói bid is supported by all levels of government, including Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The plan will incorporate several venues from the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games, with officials estimating a budget of just over USD $667 million.

The venue plan is organized into five zones:

Deodoro

Barra da Tijuca

Porto Maravilha

Copacabana Beach

Niterói

Held every four years, the Pan American Games are a major continental sporting event that often include qualification opportunities for the following year’s Olympic Games.

