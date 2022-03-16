Anti Wave Global Advises of Innovation and Export Success

Courtesy of Anti Wave International Pty Ltd, a SwimSwam partner.
Australian-based global aquatic sport equipment supplier Anti Wave Global has advised of the ongoing success of its top performance products over the last year, led by its new and innovative range of Global Anti Goals, shipping globally by flat rate Air Courier door to door – direct to global clubs and pools.
Anti Wave – Global Anti Goals NEW:
Anti Wave is pleased to announce that the Global Anti Goal has now shipped to 24 Countries since release in Mid 2021, including shipment to top clubs and facilities in Australia, Europe, Asia, the Americas and The Gulf.
The result of over 50 years of global experience in water polo goal innovation, design and production, the Global Anti Goal release saw the blending of cutting-edge materials and production with innovative goal design. The result is a light-weight, heavy-duty, full-sized polo goal that meets the needs of all clubs and facilities around the world.
Designed and produced in Australia, the Global Anti Goal features an innovative high strength foldable goal design with small footprint for economic poolside storage options.
Oversized HD PE Foam flotation elements provide excellent stability of the goal during gameplay, and specially designed rear bumpers protect pool edge tiles from damage.
The Global Anti Goal is the official Polo Goal of USA Water Polo and was selected for the 2021 USA Water Polo Junior Olympics competition. An immediate global favourite.
Each of the Global Anti Goal components and fittings have been carefully selected and tested by top players and clubs in Australia, Europe and USA, for maximum durability, longevity, even under under the most severe player and environmental conditions.
Images top: Anti Wave’s New Global Anti Goal. Bottom left: Simple lightweight Folding design. Bottom Right: 2021 USAWater Polo JNR Olympics, Irvine CA.
Three Global Anti Goal models now available
- AWE392 SNR Global Goal 1.2m (below) with Black Net (FINA Regulation 3m x 0.9m Front Frame, more compact 1.2 width, suitable for most pools):
- AWE394 SNR Global Goal 1.4m (below) with Black Net (FINA front frame, 1.4m width, includes both 750mm and current 1080mm FINA Anchors):
- AWE390 JNR Global Goals (below) with Black Net (2.5m x 0.8m Front Frame) Compliant with official FINA BEACH Polo Regulations:
In addition, the Global Anti Goals are specifically designed for flat rate direct Air Courier shipment door to door ex works Australia. With a Flat rate USD295 per Goal to most OECD countries door to door.
For direct order with flat rate shipping direct to your pool or club with PayPal payment options please visit our Global Anti Goal Webshop at www.anti-wave.com.
Please contact us for order enquiries and to locate your nearest Authorised Dealer.
Global Inflatable Goals NEW:
Anti Wave is proud to announce the release of the new Global Inflatable Goal Range.
The Global Inflatable Goal Range – in Senior, Beach Polo and Junior sizes – blends high quality, durable materials and components with a compact and easy to transport and lightweight design, including a tough waterproof carry bag and high volume foot pump.
The Global Anti Goals are an easily transportable, durable and affordable inflatable option for polo clubs and pools for both training and competition.
BackStroke Starting Ledge Models now available:
The new Patented Anti Wave BackStroke Start Ledges range provide a durable and easy to use Adjustable Ledge for swimmers to undertake performance backstroke starts in both training and competition. Also available with flat rate Air Courier shipment options.
BackStroke Start Ledge models now available:
1/ Track Start Ledge Velcro Model (AWE350):
The Track Start Ledge Velcro model attaches to the rear of the TrackStart Wedgevia 3M Velcro Attachments, and the height of the ledge in the water is easily adjusted by movement of the position of the TrackStart ledge on the blocks. Simple to install, remove and adjust.
2/BackStroke Handle Attachment Model (AWE351):
The BackStroke Handle model (below) is fixed onto the front of the BackStrokeHandles. The height of the Ledge in the water is adjusted by a durable and easy to use Marine Stayput system with three possible height positions as per current FINA regulations. Easily and quickly installed and removed, and adjusted.
For more information or for direct ordering with Flat Rate Air freight options visit our Online Webshop at www.anti-wave.com.
Water Polo – Anti Wave innovation since 1972:
Since the release of the original Anti Goal in 1972 at the Munich Olympic Games, Anti Wave have been at the forefront of the innovation, development and supply of top performance water polo competition and training equipment around the world.
Anti Wave water polo products have been selected at top national and international events since this time, and are also a favourite for the equally important smaller club, school and local water polo training and competition facilities around the world.
Anti Wave Water Polo products include Water Polo Goals, Water Polo Playing Fields, Referee Walkways including Goal Judge Station with Ball holders and Officials Platforms, Ball Start Sets for competition game starts, Team Players Benches & Inflatable Polo BackStop with Advertising. Relevant competition product comply fully with current FINA/LEN regulations.
With over 50 years of equipping the worlds finest water polo venues, Anti Wave are well positioned to make your facility or competition a success no matter the size – from the smallest club venues to the top international competitions.
Anti Wave USA & USA Water Polo 2022:
Anti Wave USA is proud to continue its longstanding commitment to water polo in the USA by renewing their partnership as the Official Suppliers of Polo Goals and Polo Fields to USA Water Polo for the period 2021 to 2024.
Anti Wave continues it long history as the worlds preferred supplier for top performance water polo equipment, and is proud to continue to work with USA Water Polo in the provision of Water Polo equipment across the USA.
Anti Pro Goal 1080 & Coppa Italia (Italian Cup) 2022:
The Anti Pro Goal 1080, the world’s favourite Premium FRP Competition Polo Goal, was recently selected for the 2022 FIN Coppa Italia (Italian National Cup), including the Final between the historic and formidable Pro Recco and AN Brescia teams in Genova, Italy.
Anti Wave is the world’s preferred polo equipment supplier; Anti Wave polo equipment is selected for top FINA, LEN and FIN aquatics events around the world, as well as top club, regional and national events from America to Australia.
Anti Wave congratulates Pro Recco on their historic 16th Coppa Italia Win, taking down AN Brescia 8-7 during the March 2022 competition.
Please contact us for details on our Anti Pro Goal range of competition and training goals.
When performance counts pools choose Anti Wave:
Anti Wave are global leaders in the design, innovation and supply of competition Swimming, Water Polo, Pool Deck, Leisure and Pool Programmingequipment.Anti Wave has a long and tested history with over 50 years of world leading innovation & product development.
With a widespread global network of Authorised Distributers and Licensees ensuring the best product availability and service to all customers. Anti Wave products are designed and tested in Australia, and produced to withstand the toughest environments and conditions around the world.
Anti Wave Global Pty Ltd
Brisbane, Australia
Online Shop w/ Direct Ordering: www.anti-wave.com
Web HQ: www.anti.to
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AntiWaveInternational
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/antiwave_global/
Email: [email protected]
Anti Wave has an extensive network of Authorised Resellers and Licenses around the world. Please contact us to locate your nearest Authorised Reseller, or to become an Authorised Reseller in your country.
To find out how Anti Wave equipment can transform your facility or club, visit www.anti.to
Anti Wave International Pty Ltd
Brisbane, Australia,
www.anti.to
[email protected]