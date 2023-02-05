Aimee Canny Clocks 1:42.7 200 Free, Ella Nelson 1:53.6 200 IM, at Cavalier Invite Day 2

2023 CAVALIER INVITE

February 3-5, 2023

UVA Aquatic Center – Charlottesville, VA

25 Yards (SCY)

Live Results: “2023 Cavalier Invitational” on MeetMobile

Teams: UVA, George Washington, James Madison, Johns Hopkins, UNC-Wilmington, UNC-Chapel Hill, University of Richmond, William & Mary

Saturday Finals Results

Kate Douglass grabbed the biggest headline when she took down the US Open and American Records with a 2:01.43 time trial in the 200 breast, but there was plenty of other fast swimming in Charlottesville this evening for the second night of the 2023 Cavalier Invite.

UVA put on a show in prelims of the 200 free, and that continued in finals. Aimee Canny, only a few weeks into her yards career, rocked a 1:42.78 after going 1:43.90 this morning. Tonight’s time moves her to #2 in the nation this season, just 0.05s behind Texas’ Kelly Pash, and it also appears to have set the UVA pool record.

Gretchen Walsh also hit a personal best, finishing 2nd this evening with a time of 1:43.24. That’s her first best time in the event since early 2020, when she went 1:43.75 as a highschooler. 2022 NCAA B-final champion Reilly Tiltmann took 3rd tonight in 1:44.42, and Claire Tuggle was just a hair off of her lifetime best from this morning, but also got under 1:45, touching in 1:44.95. Pending other results from this weekend, the Cavaliers now appear to have four of the top 16 times in the NCAA this season. While they haven’t competed in the 800 free relay, it’s looking increasingly likely that they may be able to compete for a victory in that event.

The other big swim of the night came out of another time trial, as UVA’s Ella Nelson blasted a 1:53.69 in the 200 IM. Coupled with Alex Walsh’s nation-leading 1:51.95 yesterday, and Douglass’ 1:52.07 from earlier this season, the Cavaliers now have three of the top four times in the nation this season.

On the men’s side, UVA’s Noah Nichols swam a 51.44 to win the 100 breast and break a pool record of 52.12 that was set by the great Ed Moses back in 2002. Nichols’ swim moves him into sole possession of the #4 time in the nation this season, breaking a 51.51 tie he had with Cal’s Reece Whitley. (Roughly around the same time, Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti also moved pass Whitley with a 51.50 at the Virginia Tech Invite).

In another time trial, Tim Connery pipped his lifetime best with a 42.54 in the 100 free. Connery’s previous best of 42.69 came at the Big 12 Championships last season when he was a freshman for the Texas Longhorns.

Matt Brownstead, who’s primarily a sprint free specialist, but has swum some backstroke, especially on the UVA relays, took the 100 back in 46.00, coming within 0.17s of his personal best in that event.

