Adam Peaty Awarded Honorary Degree From Loughborough University For Contribution To Swimming

Courtesy: Loughborough University

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty OBE has been awarded an honorary degree from Loughborough University in recognition of his outstanding contribution to swimming.

The ceremony, held at the university’s East Midlands campus, celebrated Peaty’s remarkable sporting career that has seen him become one of Great Britain’s most decorated athletes of all time.

An eight-time World Champion, he is known for redefining the breaststroke and currently holds world records in both the 100m and 50m events.

The 29-year-old also has three Olympic silvers to his name alongside seven Commonwealth Games medals – four gold, three silver.

In addition to his sporting success, Peaty has used his platform to advocate for mental health awareness, openly discussing his personal struggles and encouraging others to seek support.

Peaty, who has long been associated with Loughborough as part of Aquatic GB’s high-performance centre based at the university, expressed his gratitude during the ceremony:

“I’m extremely proud to receive this honorary degree from Loughborough University,” Peaty said.

“After spending most of my career training on campus, I’ve seen it go from strength to strength, and I can see why it’s one of the top universities in the country. I’ll always have so many positive memories about my time here and I can’t wait to see the next generation come through the pathway which they invest so heavily in.”

Professor Nick Jennings, Vice-Chancellor and President of Loughborough University, presented Peaty with the honorary degree, highlighting his relentless pursuit of excellence and role as an inspirational figure in sport.

“Adam embodies the values we hold at Loughborough: determination, dedication, and a passion for pushing boundaries,” said Professor Jennings.

“His unrivalled dedication to his craft and his leadership in promoting mental health awareness make him a role model not only for our students but for aspiring athletes worldwide.

“By taking a stand and using his voice for good, Adam is playing a vital role in helping eradicate stigmas and empowering communities. Not unlike his stellar performances in the pool over many years, he’s proving himself a champion in this space too.”

Adam Peaty OBE was made an Honorary Doctor of the University at Loughborough’s graduation ceremony on Thursday 12 December 2024.