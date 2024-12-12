Alberto Razzetti Cracks Laszlo Cseh’s 200 Fly European Record In 1:48.64

2024 Short Course World Championships

Alberto Razzetti broke Laszlo Cseh’s European record in the men’s 200 butterfly final as he powered to his second individual silver medal of the 2024 Short Course World Championships. The 25-year-old Italian battled with Ilya Kharun over the final 25 meters and though he came up short of a gold medal, his 1:48.64 took down Cseh’s nine-year-old record by .36 seconds.

When Cseh swam his 1:49.00 European record, he took down the super-suited world record 1:49.46 swum by Russia’s Nikolay Skvortsov in 2009 during the waning weeks of the super-suit era. So, this is just the second time the record has changed hands in the last 15 years.

Split Comparison:

Alberto Razzetti – New European Record Laszlo Cseh – Former European Record 50 24.59 24.19 100 52.19 (27.60) 51.79 (27.60) 150 1:20.11 (27.92) 1:20.16 (28.37) 200 1:48.64 (28.53) 1:49.00 (28.84)

Razzetti was four-tenths off Cseh’s pace at the 100-meter mark as he made the turn second behind Kharun. But, he had a sensational back half, closing in 56.45 over the final 100 meters. His 27.92 split on the third 50 made up the gap to Cseh’s record line and put Razzetti five-hundredths ahead of the record pace. Now in the driver’s seat, he extended his lead on Cseh’s pace with a 28.53 over the closing 50 meters.

Razzetti’s 1:48.64 moves him up from sixth-fastest performer in event history to fifth as Kharun tied Seto for second. His 1:49.06 from the 2021 Short Course World Championships was his former lifetime best and Italian record.

Top Performers, Men’s 200 Butterfly (SCM)

Tomoru Honda, Japan — 1:46.85 (2022) Daiya Seto, Japan/Ilya Kharun, Canada — 1:48.24 (2018/2024) — Chad le Clos, South Africa — 1:48.27 (2020) Alberto Razzetti, Italy — 1:48.64 (2024) Tom Shields, United States — 1:48.66 (2020) Laszlo Cseh, Hungary — 1:49.00 (2015)

Earlier in the meet, Razzetti won silver in the 200 IM. It was his first individual medal at the Short Course World Championships since he won 200 fly gold and 200 IM bronze at the 2021 edition. At the 2022 edition of the championships in Melbourne, Razzetti helped Italy win bronze in the men’s 4×200 freestyle and 4×100 medley relay.