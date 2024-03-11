A$2.7 Billion Gabba Olympic Rebuild Project Scrapped

Back in November 2023, Australian officials confirmed a 2.7 billion Australian (1.8 billion US) dollar plan to redevelop the Brisbane Cricket Ground, which is commonly known as the Gabba, ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games. The plan intended to add 50,000 seats to the stadium, and connect Gabba to a brand new underground rail station. The goal was for construction to begin in late 2025 and span over 5 years, concluding in 2030.

Following its initial announcement, the reconstruction plan sparked controversy from the Brisbane community. Not only would the project be funded entirely by taxpayers, the rebuild would require demolishing a neighboring elementary school and a nearby park. Many citizens believed that the project would take too much of a financial and environmental toll on the community, and were upset that the government did not consult the public.

Then, in early February, following several weeks of backlash and protests, several Olympic officials withdrew their support from the plan and recommended the Queensland government to scrap the project entirely. John Coates, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said that the aforementioned objections towards the project was “beginning to affect the Games’ brand.” He advised the Queensland government to use other venues instead, such as Suncorp Stadium and the Queensland Sport and Athletics Center in Nathan. Both arenas typically host rugby and soccer.

Of these three major venues, Gabba has the smallest seating capacity at just 42,000. Suncorp can hold upwards of 52,500 people, while the Queensland Center can hold 48,500. Although Gabba has historically hosted the first Test (a high level international cricket or rugby match) of the Australian Summer of Cricket Tournament, the stadium was stripped of its rights in 2018 due to outdated facilities and concerns over transportation efficiency. These circumstances have led many Australian government officials to push for an updated Gabba since the bid for the 2032 Olympics was confirmed, as the Games offer an opportunity to revamp the stadium.

Although a decision for the venue’s fate will not be finalized until March 18, Brisbane mayor Adrian Schrinner has declared the project “dead, buried, and cremated.” Australian Olympic Committee president Ian Chesterman has supported these calls to abandon the project, agreeing that there are “more creative solutions” than spending $2.7 billion on a stadium.