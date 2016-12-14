Ever nailed your foot on a lane line while swimming breaststroke? Or entirely whiffed the wall during a flip turn? Chances are the words coming out of your mouth in the heat of such an unpleasant incident weren’t exactly ones you learned in school, as Arena compiled in this spoofy spin on what it’s like to be a swimmer.
Watch your favorite Arena swim stars bring your most annoying ‘swimcidents’ to life in the company’s newest ad featuring Olympians and world champions. Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty, recent world champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo and newly-crowned world record holder Chad Le Clos are just a few of the famous faces playing a part in this campy video, depicting the fun one can have in any given swim practice. Mitch Larkin makes a cameo in leg-shaving fashion, Calvyn Justus wakes up groggy and Ferry Weertman spouts some choice words underwater, making the one-minute vignette totally worth watching.
Our advice? Have a non-swimming friend watch along with you so they finally understand what you mean when you say swimming is indeed a contact sport.
13 Comments on "8 Things That Make A Swimmer Say F%#K!"
Getting kicked by a person in the other lane!
I broke a nail because my middle finger was stuck in the lane line when I was trying to finish to the wall and my teammate was blocking the wall and that was the only space left. My nails are known to be long (and sharp)…
I think I mentally had the F word in my head. It must not have been a Tuesday long course season practice (10x400s), which is why I didn’t exclaim it.
Worst pains in swimming-
1-Fingertips in the lane rope.
2-Putting on a cap and one piece smacks the side of your forehead.
3-Heals on the wall of a flip turn (as AquaJosh stated)
4-20 X 400 M Freestyles