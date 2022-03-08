2022 Zone A: UVA Women Qualify One Diver For NCAAs On Day 1

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2022 NCAA ZONE DIVING

Zone A: US Naval Academy / Annapolis, Md. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

US Naval Academy / Annapolis, Md. Zone B: Georgia Tech Aquatic Center / Atlanta, Ga. Sunday, March 6 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center / Atlanta, Ga. Zone C: Canham Natatorium / Ann Arbor, Mich. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Canham Natatorium / Ann Arbor, Mich. Zone D: Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc. Zone E: Wall Aquatic Center / Flagstaff, Ariz. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

WOMEN’S 1-METER

Virginia Tech’s Teagan Moravek led a group of five women who qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 1-meter event on the opening day of the Zone A Diving Championships at the U.S. Naval Academy, scoring 610.70 in the final on Monday.

Rutgers got two divers qualified, including Nebraska transfer Abigail Knapton, who finished eighth on 3-meter at the 2021 NCAAs.

The Virginia Cavaliers, who will be defending their NCAA team title next week, qualified one diver for nationals in the 1-meter, with junior Jennifer Bell securing the fifth and final spot in the event.

MEN’S 3-METER

Columbia’s Jonathan Suckow, fresh off of winning a pair of Ivy League titles in February, secured his NCAA spot by dominating the men’s 3-meter event with a score of 852.05.

Suckow, a Swiss native, didn’t compete in the NCAA last season, but back in 2019 he took fifth in this event at nationals.

With only four qualifying spots up for grabs in the event, Harvard, Pitt and Princeton were the other schools to get a male diver qualified.

QUALIFIERS LIST

Reimbursed divers are in bold, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below.

Women Diver Event(s) Teagan Moravek, Virginia Tech 1m Victoria Franz, Buffalo 1m Savana Trueb, Rutgers 1m Abigail Knapton, Rutgers 1m Jennifer Bell, Virginia 1m Men Diver Event(s) Jonathan Suckow, Columbia 3m Adam Wesson, Harvard 3m Dylan Reed, Pitt 3m Colten Young, Princeton 3m

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.