2022 Zone A: UVA Women Qualify One Diver For NCAAs On Day 1

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.
2022 NCAA ZONE DIVING
- Zone A: US Naval Academy / Annapolis, Md.
- Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9
- Live Results
- Zone B: Georgia Tech Aquatic Center / Atlanta, Ga.
- Sunday, March 6 – Wednesday, March 9
- Live Results
- Zone C: Canham Natatorium / Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9
- Live Results
- Zone D: Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc.
- Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9
- Live Results
- Zone E: Wall Aquatic Center / Flagstaff, Ariz.
- Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9
- Live Results
WOMEN’S 1-METER
Virginia Tech’s Teagan Moravek led a group of five women who qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 1-meter event on the opening day of the Zone A Diving Championships at the U.S. Naval Academy, scoring 610.70 in the final on Monday.
Rutgers got two divers qualified, including Nebraska transfer Abigail Knapton, who finished eighth on 3-meter at the 2021 NCAAs.
The Virginia Cavaliers, who will be defending their NCAA team title next week, qualified one diver for nationals in the 1-meter, with junior Jennifer Bell securing the fifth and final spot in the event.
MEN’S 3-METER
Columbia’s Jonathan Suckow, fresh off of winning a pair of Ivy League titles in February, secured his NCAA spot by dominating the men’s 3-meter event with a score of 852.05.
Suckow, a Swiss native, didn’t compete in the NCAA last season, but back in 2019 he took fifth in this event at nationals.
With only four qualifying spots up for grabs in the event, Harvard, Pitt and Princeton were the other schools to get a male diver qualified.
QUALIFIERS LIST
Reimbursed divers are in bold, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below.
Women
|Diver
|Event(s)
|Teagan Moravek, Virginia Tech
|1m
|Victoria Franz, Buffalo
|1m
|Savana Trueb, Rutgers
|1m
|Abigail Knapton, Rutgers
|1m
|Jennifer Bell, Virginia
|1m
Men
|Diver
|Event(s)
|Jonathan Suckow, Columbia
|3m
|Adam Wesson, Harvard
|3m
|Dylan Reed, Pitt
|3m
|Colten Young, Princeton
|3m
SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES
You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.
Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.
The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.