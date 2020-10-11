2020 Brazil Trophy Set For December In Rio

2020 BRAZIL TROPHY

Wednesday, December 9th- Saturday, December 12th

Aquatic Club Vasco da Gama, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

LCM (50m)

Qualification Times

Selection Event for the 2021 South American Championships

The Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports (CBDA) has revealed information regarding the 2020 Brazil Trophy.

The 4-day affair is slated to take place in Rio de Janeiro from Wednesday, December 9th through Saturday, December 12th, with the elite event representing the qualification meet for the 2021 South American Championships.

The South American Championships, an Olympic-qualifying event, were originally set for March of this year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, but were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The competition’s new dates have yet to be determined for 2021, although Buenos Aires is remaining as host, as it stands today.

Selection times for this Brazil Trophy remain the same as those that were in place for the same meet in April 2019 and can be seen at the bottom of this post. Both short course and long course times are accepted for entries.

The CBDA has also specified rules concerning coronavirus for December’s competition, with all participating teams needing proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry. Any athlete coming in from outside Brazil will need to provide two negative COVID-19 tests; one from within 48 hours prior to their departure and one 48 hours before the start of the competition.

Finally, the competition will be held without spectators, as has been the norm for most all meets occurring around the world ruing the pandemic.