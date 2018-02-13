2018 Tennessee Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Tennessee Swim Camps are open for registration now.

Week 1: June 3-7

TECHNIQUE – RESIDENT – $725

Tennessee Coaching Staff

Matt Kredich Head Coach

Entering 2017-18, Matt Kredich is in his 13th season as head coach at the University of Tennessee and his sixth year as coach of the combined men’s and women’s swimming and diving program.

In 2015-16, the Tennessee men finished seventh at the NCAA championships, the best finish for the program since 2001 and the first top-10 finish since 2009. The women’s team took second at SECs — tied with the best finish in program history — and 13th at the NCAA meet. The UT women have placed in the top 15 at NCAAs for the last 11 years.

Three swimmers with UT ties qualified for the 2016 Olympic games: rising senior Kira Toussaint (Netherlands, 100 backstroke), 2015 UT graduate and member of Tennessee Aquatics Molly Hannis (USA, 200 breaststroke) and 2011 graduate Martina Moravcikova (Czech Republic, 200 breaststroke).

During Kredich’s tenure at Tennessee, the team has produced 63 swimming and diving All-Americans who have achieved a comprehensive total of 378 All-American certificates. In 2017, Tennessee earned a total of q3 All-America honors between the men’s and women’s teams with six swimmers earning All-America honors for the first time.

Ashley Jahn Assistant Coach

In 2017-18, Ashley Jahn is in her sixth year as an assistant coach with the Tennessee swimming and diving program.

A former collegiate swimmer and water polo player for Air Force, Jahn spent two years as an assistant coach at UNLV and Idaho prior to arriving at Tennessee. She was previously a graduate assistant with the women’s team for two seasons from 2008-10.

Tennessee has recorded four NCAA individual titles, 20 SEC titles and more than 200 All-America honors in Jahn’s first five years on staff.

Lance Asti Assistant Coach

In 2017-18, Lance Asti is in his sixth season as an assistant coach for the Tennessee swimming and diving program.

Asti is certainly no stranger to the Southeastern Conference, as both a student-athlete and a coach. He swam for the Vols from 1998-2001 and spent two seasons as the recruiting coordinator and sprint coach for the men’s and women’s swimming programs at LSU prior to arriving at UT. He previously held the same position at Clemson from 2006-10.

In the last five seasons, Tennessee’s sprinters have earned three NCAA relay titles and a runner-up finish in the NCAA women’s 200-yard freestyle relay in 2016. The team has earned eight SEC titles in sprint events, including an individual gold for Madeline Banic in the 50-yard freestyle in 2017.

“Lance Asti is one of the brightest, most respected, and most accomplished assistant coaches in the country,” Kredich said. “He’s a fantastic role model and is known as an innovative and energetic teacher. Lance’s character, expertise, and competitiveness makes him a tremendous addition to our program.”

Rich Murphy Assistant Coach

Rich Murphy is beginning his first year as an assistant coach for the Tennessee swimming program in 2017-18. Murphy has a long track record of mentoring Olympians and international-caliber swimmers on the club and collegiate level. He has spent most of the last decade helping lead the Dynamo Swim Club in Atlanta. After being on staff from 2007-13. He rejoined the club in 2015 as an associate head coach guiding the competitive platform. During the 2013-14 season, Murphy was the women’s head coach at the University of Houston, leading the team to its best NCAA finish in five years.

“I’m thrilled to bring Rich Murphy into the Tennessee Swimming and Diving family,” head coach Matt Kredich said. “Rich is widely regarded as one of the top coaches in the country. He has had a long track record of coaching athletes to elite performances across a number of events and distances. He has worked with dozens of Olympians and many All-Americans, but one of the best things I can say is that all of the people I’ve talked to about him have said some version of the same thing: ‘Great Coach, better man.’

Christian Hanselmann Assistant Coach

Christian Hanselmann returned to Knoxville in September 2017 to join the Tennessee swimming and diving program as an assistant coach. Hanselmann spent the last year as an assistant coach for the Eastern Michigan swimming and diving program. Prior to that, he was a graduate assistant for Tennessee and an assistant coach on the Tennessee Aquatics staff, working with the elite high school group and the master’s program.

“It feels great to be able to bring Christian Hanselmann and his family back to Tennessee,” head coach Matt Kredich said. “During his time here as a graduate student, he showed himself to be an original and creative thinker and student of the sport, an outstanding communicator and motivator, and a man of great character.

“He strengthened all of those attributes working for Peter Linn and Eastern Michigan, one of the best coaches in our sport. He’s a great fit for this program at a time of exciting growth and realignment.”

Overnight Camp Descriptions

Technique Track: Campers will do two sessions per day, with each session focusing on the day’s particular stroke and principles of efficient swimming (body line, posture, balance). Additionally, campers will also hear from speakers who work with University of Tennessee Swimming about Nutrition, Psychology, and Strength Training, as well as a Q&A and autograph session with a USA National Team member. Each camper will receive a shirt, a cap, and an underwater video of all 4 strokes.

Training Track: This track is ideal for serious swimmers, normally middle school age or older, who can handle daily training volume. Much of our training is predicated upon efficient swimming. The morning session each day will be technique-focused, cycling through a variety of stations to break down stroke efficiency and improve technique. The afternoon session will feature a stroke-specific workout planned by a University of Tennessee coach. Every day, the campers will do a form of dryland training, in addition to hearing speakers present about nutrition, psychology, and strength training. Each camper will receive a shirt, a cap, and an underwater video of all 4 strokes.

Private Lessons: Our private lesson option is available to both Technique and Training Track swimmers. This unique experience allows campers personal, one on one, attention from our camp staff to work on specific skills. These lessons are completely personalized, working on exactly what you want! Two, 30-minute lessons will be conducted each morning. Enrollment in private lessons is limited to 20 campers per week.

Commuter Camp Descriptions

Campers will be dropped off and picked up at Allan Jones Aquatic Center each day. Drop-off is at 8:15 AM and pick-up is at 5:00 PM. Lunch will be provided.

