Yannick Lebherz motiviert das neue Kraftkonzept

Flickinger, Prenot Top Indy Points But Margalis, Seto Still Lead PSS Hali Flickinger and Josh Prenot earned the most points of anyone competing in Indianapolis, but it wasn’t quite enough to earn the Arena Pro Swim Series points leads over Melanie Margalis and Daiya Seto, respectively.

In-Depth Look at 2017 NCAA Division I Zone Diving NCAA Diving Zone meets start on March 6 and will wrap up March 11 with five different events across the country.

9 of 12 State Records Fall As Minnetonka Wins MN’s AA State Title 9 state records and a national high school record dropped in a historic season for Minnesota high school boys swimming. Minnetonka accounted for 4 of those state records and the national records in winning their first state title since 2011.