Winter Juniors Qualifier Maya Foley Commits to Navy

Maya Foley, a senior at West Orange High School in Florida, has verbally committed to the U.S. Naval Academy.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the United States Naval Academy! I would like to give a huge thank you to all my family, coaches, friends and teammates who have helped me get to where I am today. I could not have done this without you! I would also like to thank the coaching staff at Navy for giving me this incredible opportunity. Go Navy”

Foley said in a local news interview that being around the recruits on a visit to the Academy helped her realize that Navy was a really good fit for her.

At the 2022 Florida State Swimming and Diving Championships, Foley finished 4th in the 200 IM and 6th in the 500 free.

Foley also competes for Southwest Stars Swim Club. At the 2022 summer Futures Championships in Cary, North Carolina, Foley finished 19th in the 200 back and 23rd in the 400 IM.

Foley has a Winter Juniors cut in the 200 back LCM. 2023 USA Swimming Futures cuts in the SCY 200 free, 500 free, 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

Best short-course yards times:

500 free: 4:58.73

200 back: 2:02.01

200 IM: 2:06.02

400 IM: 4:22.82

Navy is a member of the Patriot League. At the 2022 Patriot League women’s swimming and diving championships, Navy won the conference title. As a result of last season, with coaches John Morrison and Rich MacDonald winning the League’s women’s swimming and diving coaches of the year awards.

Foley could still impact a team that already performs well in conference championships. At last year’s conference, Foley could’ve placed 2nd in the 400 IM with her best time, and she also could’ve made the B finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 200 back.

Foley’s fast swimming is crucial, since the team has already showcased its depth in this season’s dual meets. However, even for the 2022-23 season, Foley’s best time would make her the 2nd-fastest 400 IMer in the entire Patriot League, behind Boston University’s Haley Newman. She would also be the 6th-fastest 500 freestyler in the League, the 7th-fastest in the 200 backstroker, and the 14th-fastest 200 IMer.

Foley joins Samantha Aguire, Samantha Clifford, Georgia Yang, Erin Miller, Marin Rose, Ela Habjan, and Claire Spencer in Navy’s recruiting class of 2027.

