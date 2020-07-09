Victoria, Australia Back Under Lockdown Due To Coronavirus Spike

As a testament to how quickly things can change with the coronavirus pandemic around the world, just as England’s pools announced their reopening dates, Swimming Victoria is announced re-closures.

Due to a resurgence of coronavirus within the state of Victoria, Australia, the state’s Premier Daniel Andrews has instituted ‘stage three’ in 10 postcode areas in and around the capital city of Melbourne as of Wednesday, July 1st through Wednesday, July 29th. The reinstituting of restrictions comes after the state saw 191 new infections on Tuesday, July 7th, its highest daily number since the pandemic began.

The lockdown, which comes with ‘checkpoints anytime and anywhere’ according to BBC, impacts almost 5 million citizens. Borders between Victoria and neighboring states are closed.

As it pertains to swimming, residents of these areas are prohibited from attending any Swimming Victoria affiliated training, programs, meetings or events, including all club activities.

Swimming Victoria denotes that, while exercise is allowed as part of the restrictions in these areas, organized club training does not fall within the guidelines of approved exercise.

Swimming Victoria CEO Jason Hellwig says of the lockdown in the video above, “Disappointing news but it’s something that we’ll all deal with. No one is on their own. The fastest way we can get back to doing what we love is for everyone to do the right thing and follow the guidelines. I think swimming has been a fantastic example of that.”

The organization says it will be revisiting its competition plan for the 2020/21 season in light of this new situation.