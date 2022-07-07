Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

University of Calgary Announces 2022-23 Recruiting Class

University of Calgary head coach Mike Blondal has announced the nine swimmers that will join the Dinos in the 2022-23 season.

The men’s recruiting class features Gibson BlackAddison ButlerIan CameronCharlie Kwinter and Charlie Skalenda, while the incoming recruits on the women’s side are Emily De JagerKassua DreyerEliza Housman and Julianne Moore.

“We are very excited about this incoming group of student-athletes and look forward to their contributions developing the performance culture at the University of Calgary,” Blondal said. “Go Dinos!”

Calgary is coming off a massively successful season that saw the women’s team win their first CAN West title in more than a decade last November, and the men’s team went on to place second at the 2022 U SPORTS Championships while the women placed third.

Read more on each member of the class here.

