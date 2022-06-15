Tom Caps Hands Incoming Hawaii Coach Michael Stephens His 1st Commitment

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Native Hawaiian Tom Caps has announced his commitment to the University of Hawaii’s class of 2026, giving new head coach Michael Stephens his first top-level recruit.

“I’m very grateful to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic endeavors at the University of Hawaii at Manoa this fall. I can’t wait to join the Warrior Kāne and see what we’re capable of in the coming years. Let’s go, BOWS!! 🟢⚪️”

Caps is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Le Jardin Academy in Kailua. He has been a member of the Aulea Swim Club for 10 years and is one of the “Best of the Rest” breaststrokers from our list of top recruits from the high school class of 2022. Caps competed at last summer’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wave I after having clocked a PB of 1:03.17 in the LCM 100 breast at the Oahu Swimming Dual Meet #3 in April 2021. While in Omaha, he time trialed the 200 breast and went a PB of 2:24.42. Two months later, he improved that time by nearly 5 seconds at Speedo Summer Championships – West, where he swam a massive 2:19.67 in prelims to qualify for the B final.

Since the start of his senior year, Caps has improved his times in the SCY 50/100/200 free and 100/200 breast. At Speedo Spring Sectionals in Arizona, he won the 100 breast and 200 breast and also competed in the 100 free and 100 fly. He swam the 100/200 breast and 200 IM at Winter Juniors West, placing 14th in the 100 breast.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 1:59.66

100 breast – 54.82

200 IM – 1:52.54

Caps will join the Rainbow Warriors’ breaststroke group led by freshman led by Tomer Goldfaden (53.37/ 1:58.06) and junior Justin Lisoway (52.89). All the top 200 IMers are returning also: Timothy Gallagher (1:47.35), Sean Hogan (1:48.42), Lisoway (1:48.46), and Milan Bukovics (1:49.34).

His best times would have scored in the A finals of the 100 breast and 200 breast and the B final of the 200 IM at 2022 MPSF Championships.

