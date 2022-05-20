Toby Robinson, Hector Pardoe To Represent Great Britain At Worlds In Open Water

Robinson and Pardoe have been selected to represent Britain in the marathon swimming at the upcoming FINA World Championships in Budapest. Both athletes will take part in the Men’s 10km event, which will be raced at the city’s Lupa Beach venue on 29th June, with Pardoe also racing the 25km event the following day.

This will be a third World Championship appearance for Robinson, who made his Worlds debut in Budapest back in 2017, while Pardoe is set for his maiden World Championship outing, 11 months on from his marathon swim at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Building up to the benchmark meet for 2022, the marathon swimming pair are on the continent to go through valuable race experience and test themselves against some of the rivals they will meet in Hungary next month.

Last weekend, Toby earned a top-10 placing at the LEN Open Water Cup event in Piombino, Italy, finishing 10th at the end of the 10km race. Hector was only two places and nine seconds back. The Loughborough University duo – who train under coach Andi Manley – are back in competition again this weekend, in the Spanish Open Water Nationals in Girona – an event that will feature Spanish and German competitors pushing for their own World Championship selection, including Olympic champion Florian Wellbrock.

Speaking ahead of Robinson and Pardoe’s latest outing, British Swimming Performance Pathway and Distance Lead for Olympic swimming Kevin Renshaw said: “It is great to confirm Toby and Hector’s selections for the upcoming World Championships, and we are excited to see what they can do on this major international stage in what is always such a tough and competitive event.