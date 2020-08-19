This Isn’t Your Average Water Polo Suit – This Is JOLYN

Many of JOLYN staffers are former collegiate water polo players, some of them are even Olympians. With all of their years and years of experience, you would expect them to know a thing or two about what a QUALITY water polo suit should feel like. After years of requests from customers to make a water polo suit, trial and error, the JOLYN team feels they have got it right in their first ever Water Polo suit – The Anique. In their own words, The Anique suit is the one you’ve been waiting for. This is the suit to end all suits.

Their new Water Polo suit has been tested and fit on teams and Olympians before releasing it to the public, and even garnered approval by Water Polo superstar, Ashleigh Johnson. Ashleigh says, ‘“I love wearing comfortable suits and I can tell that JOLYN’s water polo suit is definitely designed with comfort and functionality in mind. This suit is simple to get into, yet it fits well and is easy to move in. Love it!”. Here are the benefits you can expect from The Anique:

Reduce grab potential with controlled stretch in the arms and neck areas

Enjoy freedom of leg movement with strategically placed leg openings at hip

No more climbing out of the pool with a wedgie in our full coverage bum

Feel confident zipping in or out of your water polo suit with the high quality YKK zipper

Minimize chafing with carefully placed straps and openings

Expect long-lasting color & durability with JOLYN‘s time-tested Foreverever Fabric



The Anique comes in 6 different colors and ranges in sizes from 24-38. As reviews start coming in for this suit, already there has been a lot of positive feedback, with one reviewer saying, “This suit has full coverage and an amazing fit for water polo games! The colors are beautiful”. We are sure the Anique water polo suit will quickly become a fan favorite.

To shop the Anique Water Polo Suit, check out JOLYN.COM.

About JOLYN

Created by athletes who were tired of boring swimsuits that didn’t fit, JOLYN’s mission of empowering women athletes comes to life with an uncompromising drive to create stylish gear with the best materials out there.

