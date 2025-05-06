Texas UIL 5A 200 Freestyle State Champion Commits To South Carolina’s Class of 2029

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

UIL 5A 200 freestyle state champion Bexon Harrison has announced his commitment to the University of South Carolina’s class of 2029.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of South Carolina. I’m grateful to my coaches, Coach Aaron and Coach Scott as well as my family and friends for supporting me along the way. I would also like to thank Coach Jason and all of the coaching staff at South Carolina for this incredible opportunity. Spurs Up!”

Harrison told SwimSwam that in addition to the coaches and the team culture making him feel at home, “the program is going in a great direction and I want to be part of it!”

When he is not racing for his high school, Harrison competes for Streamline Aquatics. But though his mother swam at Yale and he learned to swim at a young age, it was only recently that he began to concentrate on competitive swimming. In addition to racing club, Harrison also did water polo, helping his high school team to the Texas State Championship tournament three years in a row and earning a First Team All-America award. Harrison cited the “limited number of water polo programs” as a factor in his decision to focus on swimming.

He made rapid improvements after that choice, qualifying for Winter and Summer Junior Nationals. To cap off his high school career, he won the 200 freestyle at the Texas UIL 5A State Championships in a record 1:35.67 and was the runner-up in the 100 freestyle (43.99). He has since bettered his 100 freestyle time, dropping to a 43.69 at the April 2025 ST SASA Championships.

Best Times (SCY):

100 freestyle: 43.69

200 freestyle: 1:35.67

100 breaststroke: 54.97

100 butterfly: 48.50

As Harrison has only recently focused on swimming, it’s likely he could continue to make big jumps in his events as a college athlete. He is already a valuable recruit for the South Carolina men. His 100 freestyle would have been the fastest on the 2024-25 team, and his 200 freestyle would have been second. The Gamecocks had one swimmer under 1:37 last season, so Harrison carrying a 1:35 into college is important for the team, which finished 11th at the 2025 SEC Championships.

As for his non-freestyle events, one of the South Carolina men’s strengths is breaststroke, and Harrison’s best would rank third on last season’s roster. Focusing on either the 100 breaststroke or 100 butterfly would give him a double on Day 3 of an NCAA Championship schedule; though notably, not the SEC Championship schedule, which runs the extended five-day swimming format.

Harrison joins Einar Agustsson, Merlin Ficher, Pierre Lageron, and Sam Brown in the South Carolina men’s class of 2026

