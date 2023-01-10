Team Great Britain Launches High-Performance Center In Clichy, France

With the 2024 Olympic Games on the horizon, Team Great Britain has launched its High-Performance Center located in Clichy’s Lycée René Auffray.

Located just 20 minutes outside of the Olympic Village, the world-class performance center is an all-inclusive site, offering Team GB athletes a venue for all facets of preparation, including training, eating, resting and recovering.

Medical science, nutrition and performance personnel are housed within the facility with the expectation that over 200 Team GB athletes will make use of the center throughout the Games.

Mark England, Team GB’s Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, said of the space, “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the city of Clichy: with strong credentials in sport and sport infrastructure, coupled with an innate understanding of our vision and requirements, this partnership feel like a natural fit.”

The Clichy, France site for 2024 is akin to the set-up Team GB created for the 2016 Games in Rio, as well as the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

For Rio, The British School allowed Team GB use of its Barra site which included a 25m swimming pool, AstroTurf pitch and multi-use sports hall. The school was positioned just 8k outside the Olympic Village and hosted key medical, physio and operational areas within the venue to serve athletes across multiple sporting disciplines.

5 years later in preparation for the postponed 2020 Olympic Games, Team GB secured the use of 3 sites in Japan, including Keio University, Todoroki Stadium and Yokohama International Pool. The trio of facilities offered optimal pre-Games training and accommodated nearly 90% of the nation’s selected athletes for the Games.