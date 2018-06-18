Swimming Australia Announces 2018 Junior Excellence Program Recipients

Swimming Australia has announced their 2017-18 recipients of their Junior Excellence Program, which recognizes, rewards and encourages junior swimmers to achieve a high standard of swimming excellence.

Based on time standards implemented by Swimming Australia, swimmers aged 9-16 qualify for either the Gold, Silver, Bronze or Green standard, based on their performances during the season.

Check out all of the 2017-18 recipients below:

You can also find the 2017-18 qualifying standards here.

The program was implemented in 2007, and has successfully motivated and encouraged younger swimmers to set and achieve goals on their road to becoming a senior athlete. With the standards being released prior to each season, they are a great tool for swimmers and coaches to use as targets throughout the year.

For full program info, click here.

