Swedish Nat’l Jr Teamer Samuel Törnqvist Opts to Swim for Virginia Tech

Samuel Törnqvist of Sollentuna, Sweden, has committed to swim for Virginia Tech beginning in the fall of 2017.

“I chose Virginia Tech because of the excellent balance between a high level of academics and swimming. The coaching staff at VT as well as the team made me feel very welcomed since day one as if I was already one of them. The incoming freshmen class and the juniors who have already committed make it clear that Virginia Tech is on the rise. I can’t wait to be a Hokie!”

Törnqvist swims for Taby Sim Swim Club and has also been a member of the Swedish National Junior Team for the last three years. He first represented Sweden in 2014 at the Nordic Championships, where he won his inaugural international medal with a bronze in the 400 IM. The following year he took home gold in the 200 IM, as well as a number of medals in relays, during the Nordic Championships. Moreover, Törnqvist has won over 25 medals at the Swedish Junior National Championships over the years, and hopes to bring home even more this summer.

His top times include (converted to SCY):

100 SCM – Backstroke 54.25 (48.87)

200 SCM Backstroke – 1:58.18 (1:46.46)

100 LCM Butterfly – 55.20 (48.46)

200 SCM Butterfly – 1:59.66 (1:47.80)

200 LCM IM – 1:59.66 (1:47.80)

400 LCM IM – 4:17.23 (3:51.17)

Tömqvist will be joined in the Virginia Tech class of 2021 by the following: Alex Hines, Alex McMurry, Connor Doyle, Gershwin Greene, Lane Stone, Lasse Pittioni, Thomas Hallock.

