SPIRE Welcomes Olympian Elizabeth Beisel as International Swim Ambassador

SPIRE Institute and Academy, home to one of the most comprehensive swim facilities in the world, is excited to announce Three-Time Olympian, Olympic Team Captain, and Best Selling Author Elizabeth Beisel as their International Swim Ambassador. As a SPIRE Ambassador, Beisel will lead programs for SPIRE student athletes both during her visits and virtually. Beisel, whose passions include ocean conservancy and leadership for teenage girls, will visit multiple times per year.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the SPIRE family for so many reasons. They emphasize world class academics for student-athletes grades 9-12, all while providing the finest athletic facilities in North America on their campus,” Beisel explained. “SPIRE’s values align perfectly with mine; highlighting the importance of academics, athletics, personal skills development, and career path preparation. I look forward to leading my own programs within SPIRE’s curriculum, covering several topics from leadership to ocean conservation. My goal while working with SPIRE is to educate and inspire young student-athletes who will one day end up being the future of not just our sport, but our community as well.”

For more information on SPIRE Academy swimming programs, contact Director of Admissions Brian Oliver, [email protected] or visit the website www.spireinstitute.org/academy to download the Admissions Guide.

