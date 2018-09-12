Siena Swimming & Diving Announces 2018-19 Signing Class

Courtesy: Siena Swimming and Diving

The Siena Swimming and Diving team is gearing up for another solid season in 2018-19, and begins so by announcing their upcoming signing class of four student-athletes that will be joining the program this year.

“I look forward to working with this incoming group of ladies,” said head coach Paul Kueterman. “They possess strengths in the pool and in the classroom. They are goal-oriented and hard working. I know they will be tremendous additions to the program and to the Siena community.”

Emily Burns, a native of Garden City, NY, joins the Saints from Garden City High School. She swam in high school, and she also swam club for the Queens Aquatic Club.

“Emily is a very dedicated individual. She has a great attitude and work ethic, which I know will carry over to success in dual meets and at conference. I look forward to working with her.”

Sarah Duggan, coming to Loudonville from Somers, NY, joins Siena after competing for Kennedy Catholic High School. A captain her senior year, she also swam club for Club Fit Jefferson Valley Swim Team.

“Sarah is a great person and will help to strengthen our relays. In her individual swimming, she will be able to bring depth in a variety of events. I look forward to watching her development in the water.”

Isabel Harms, a freshman from Kennebunkport, Maine, swam at Kennebunk High School. She is the school’s record holder in the 200 yard freestyle and 500 yard freestyle.

“Isabel has been an extremely successful swimmer at the club and high school level. She will be a great competitor for us in the backstroke and freestyle events. I look for her to have an instant impact at dual meets and at the MAAC Championships.”

Abigail Sheridan, from Parkland High School in Orefield, Pennsylvania, is a two-time honorable mention of the Lehigh Valley Live team. She swam for the Parkland Aquatic Club and Parkland High School.

“Abigail will be a tremendous addition for our team in the backstroke and butterfly events. She will definitely strengthen all of our relays. I look for her to come in and compete immediately in her individual events.”

The program looks to build off a seventh-place finish at last year’s MAAC Championships, and 2-1 record against MAAC opponents.