Sarah Sjöström Aur Adam Peaty Ka Favorite Sets

Sarah Sjöström jo ki sweden ki hai or Adam Peaty jo great britain se hai, ham sab jante hai ki dono ne iss summer incredible performance di hai.

Sjostrom ne World championship 2017 me 50 or 100m butterfly or 50m freestyle me gold medal apne name kiya or iske sath sath 50m freestyle me new world record bhi apne name kar liya, halaki 100m freestyle me sarah 2nd ho gyi or USA ki Simone Manuel ne 100m ka new world record apne name kar liya.

Budapest ke baad sarah ne Moscow me world cup me bhi participate kiya or short course me 100 or 200 me new world record bnaya.

Adam Peaty ne world championships budapest me 50 or 100m breaststroke me new world record bnate hue behatreen performance di, iske sath hi 4*100m medley relay me bhi great britain ko silver medal jitne me help ki.

niche Sarah Sjöström or Adam Peaty dono ka favorite sets diya hua hai jo ki kafi interesting hai.

SARAH SJÖSTRÖM

40 x 50 freestyle LCM @ 50

10 at 32

10 at 31

10 at 30

10 at 29

“That is a really good endurance set for me,” Sjöström told SwimSwam.

“I also like different sprint sets where you go 25s from a dive. The fast stuff.”

ADAM PEATY

“The toughest sets for me are heart rate sets,” said Peaty. “My favourite sets are threshold sets.”

20 x 100 LCM @1:25 or 1:30

75 free/25 breast

Descend the blocks of four 1-4

Through the set holding between 1:05 and 1:00

The last few at 57 or 56

“I enjoy pushing myself when all my mind is working on something. If I am just going up and down the pool I don’t really enjoy it.”

