Sac-Joaquin Section Champion Kristina Murphy Verbally Commits to SDSU

Sacramento, California’s Kristina Murphy has announced her verbal commitment to swim for San Diego State University beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at San Diego State University!! Thanks so much to my friends, family, and coaches who have made this possible. I am really looking forward to working with Coach Mike and Coach Steve and spending my next 4 years at SDSU!! GO AZTECS!!!”

Murphy is a NISCA All-American and a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Sacramento’s Spare Time Aquatics and Christian Brothers High School. She won the 100 breast at the 2017 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships with a lifetime-best 1:01.83. She was also runner-up in the 200 IM (2:02.17). A week later at the 2017 California State Championships, Murphy finished fifth in the 200 IM with a PB of 2:01.75, and seventh in the 100 breast (1:02.13). In club swimming this summer, she recorded a personal best of 2:32.64 in the 200 LCM at the 2017 Phillips 66 National Championships in Indianapolis. She ended the summer with new PBs in the 100 breast (1:11.75) and 400 IM (4:58.23) at 2017 Summer Junior Nationals.

Murphy would have joined then-freshman Morganne McKennan in the A final of the 100 breast at Mountain West Conference Championships last year. She would have been the lone Aztec in the A final of the 200 breast though, as both McKennan and her classmate Caitlin Delany were B-finalists. Murphy would also have made the A final of the 200 IM, swimming with current senior Frida Berggren.

Top SCY times:

100 breast 1:01.83

200 breast 2:12.71

200 IM 2:01.75

400 IM 4:21.80

