Razorbacks Snag 2026 Commitment from 5x Arkansas High School State Champ Hayden Gibson

Hayden Gibson from Springdale, Arkansas, has elected to remain in-state to swim and study at the University of Arkansas beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Arkansas! Thank you to Coach Neil, Paige, and all the swimmers here that made me feel at home! Also thank you to my Parents, coaches, and teammates for supporting me through this decision! WOO PIG!! 🐗”

The 2025 Arkansas High School Swimmer of the Year is a rising senior at Har-Ber High School. As a junior this season, she won the 200 IM (1:59.76) and 100 back (54.91) titles at the Centennial Bank Arkansas 6A State Championship. She broke the Arkansas state record with her 200 IM performance.

Prior to 2024-25, she swam for Haas Hall Academy at the 4A-1A State Championship. She won state titles in the 200 free (1:56.02) as a sophomore and in the 200 IM (2:07.04) and 50 free (24.94) as a freshman.

In club swimming, Gibson represents Razorback Aquatic Club Aquahawgs. We considered her a “Best of the Rest” backstroker a year ago on our Way Too Early list of top swimming recruits from the high school class of 2026. Since then, she has dropped 1.9 seconds in the 100 back, 3.4 seconds in the 200 back, 1.6 seconds in the 100 fly, 6 seconds in the 200 fly, and 3.2 seconds in the 200 IM.

Gibson’s 100/200 back and 200 IM times would have been the Razorbacks’ fastest this past season. She would have been an “A” finalist in the 200 back and a “C” finalist in the 400 IM at the 2025 SEC Championships, where Arkansas finished 12th out of 13 teams. She was just a tick outside scoring range in the 100 back and 200 IM, where it took 53.11 and 1:59.04 to get second swims.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:52.88

100 back – 53.08

50 back – 25.20

200 IM – 1:59.76

400 IM – 4:13.78

200 fly – 1:59.89

100 fly – 54.36

200 free – 1:50.78

100 free – 51.57

200 breast – 2:19.20

100 breast – 1:05.47

Gibson’s twin sister, Riley Gibson, has also committed to swim for Arkansas in 2026-27.

