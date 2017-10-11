Petition Launched To Add Camille Muffat’s Name To Paris 2024 Venue

Camille Muffat, the French Olympic champion who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Argentina on March 9, 2015, would be turning 28 this month, and her memory still lives on among the French swimming community.

After seeing her home city of Nice name their Olympic pool after her, while the French Swimming Federation honored the Olympic champion by renaming its Golden Tour circuit to the ‘FFN Golden Tour Camille-Muffat’ in 2015, a petition is now circulating to include Muffat’s name in the Paris 2024 Olympic swimming venue.

Already with over 14,000 signatures, a petition on change.org is calling for the 2024 Olympic venue to be named after Muffat, who was the 400m freestyle champion at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. At those Games, the French athlete also earned 200m freestyle silver and a relay bronze.

The petition was initiated by Laurent Lahontan of Laurent Swimming and is addressed to French President Emmanuel Macron.