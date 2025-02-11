Park City Sweeps UHSAA 4A State Championships For First State Titles Since 2018

2025 UHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships

February 7-8, 2025

Richards Building Pool — Provo, UT

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Results Not altitude adjusted



Girls’ Meet

The Park City girls lifted the Utah 4A State Swimming Championship trophy for the first time since their dominant run from 2014-2018 last weekend. They scored 288 points, topping Desert Hills High School by 61 points.

The team had to climb out of a hole early; after swimming the top 200 medley relay time in prelims, the team was disqualified in the final for an illegal turn. Instead, it was Murray High who claimed victory in the opening race, swimming 1:53.12.

“There was definitely some upset kids and coaches,” Park City head coach Gadi Shamah told DeseretNews. “The girls pulled it together, they kept their calm and they pulled away like we thought they would. That was great to see and it’s a great group of kids. I can’t take the credit that the kids have been working so hard.”

Park City used the other two relays, the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, to rebound. The team won both, swimming 1:40.71 in the 200 freestyle relay and 3:39.17 to win the 400 freestyle relay. Those were the team’s two event wins, as their depth in the individual events helped them pull away for the title.

Two 4A state records went down at the championships. Timpanogos senior Avery Bulkley, a Washington State commit, broke the 500 freestyle record twice. She clocked 5:01.17 in prelims to first take down the mark. Then, Bulkley dipped under the five minute barrier for the first time during the championship final, swimming 4:58.62. It was Bulkley’s second individual win of the day; earlier, she won the 200 freestyle in 1:53.19.

In prelims, Timpanogos senior Raiden Harris took down the 100 freestyle record in prelims, clocking 51.14. Later, the Wyoming commit clinched the win in 51.37. She swept the sprint freestyle events at her final high school state championships, winning the 50 freestyle in 23.34.

Bulkley and Harris shared the Girls Swimmer of the Year award.

Desert Hills junior Chesney Bonner was also a double event winner. She placed first in the 100 fly and 100 backstroke, swimming 55.80/56.29. Claire Daley rounded out the individual event winners in the pool, swimming 1:06.89 for gold in the 100 breaststroke.

Girls Top 5 Final Results:

Park City — 288 Desert Hills — 227 Sky View — 173 Provo — 170 Ridgeline — 166

Boys’ Meet

The Park City boys also won their first 4A State Championships since 2018. It was a much narrower meet than the girls’ championships, as Park City edged out Murray High School by only six points, clinching their victory with a win in the 400 freestyle relay.

Like the Park City girls, the boys won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Before swimming 3:14.78 in the 400 freestyle relay, Logan Siegrist, Harrison Bae, Jaime Taylor, and Keegan Elgie teamed to swim 1:28.01 in the 200 freestyle relay, winning by almost a second.

Senior Keegan Elgie swam on both of Park City’s winning relays and contributed two individual event wins to Park City’s total score. He swam lifetime bests of 1:42.12 and 4:35.67 to win the 200 and 500 freestyles. He was named the Boys Swimmer of the Year as he closed out his high school career.

The runner-up program, Murray, won the opening 200 medley relay. Austin Sorensen, Riser Lundeberg, Marcus Richter, and Aiden Martin swam 1:39.96, pulling out the win over Mountain Crest by seven-hundredths. Marcus Richter and Sorenson added event wins for the program. Richter swam 1:58.52 in the 200 IM, then Sorenson won the 100 freestyle in 48.34.

Ridgeline placed 3rd overall without winning any individual events, a mark of the program’s depth. Meanwhile, 4th place Orem nabbed two wins, with Holden McCord winning the 50 freestyle (21.87) and James Christensen winning the 100 breaststroke (59.49). The 5th place team, Mountain Crest, got a win from junior Brigham Skinner in the 100 backstroke (52.79). Finally, Crimson Cliffs’ Taylor Fox took gold in the 100 butterfly with a 52.31.

Boys Top 5 Final Results: