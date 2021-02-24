Paralympic Superstar Alice Tai Signs with Speedo

Speedo, the world’s leading swimwear brand, has today announced the signing of British Paralympic swimmer Alice Tai MBE.

Tai, who competes in the SB8, SM8 and S8 categories, is a champion at Paralympic, World, European and Commonwealth level and will look to add to her already stellar career at this summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

At the 2019 World Para-swimming Championships in London, Alice delivered the most outstanding performance of her career so far as she scooped seven Gold medals – including the women’s 400m S8 freestyle which had been in the hands of American legend Jessica Long for a decade.

Later that year, she was awarded the prestigious Sunday Times’ Disability Sportswoman of the Year prize, as well as being named Athlete of the Year at the British Swimming Awards, confirming her status as one of Britain’s most-prized swimmers.

Speaking about her new partnership, Alice said: “My first ever proper race suit was Speedo and it’s really awesome that I can now say that I am officially partnering with the brand – I can’t wait to swim fast for the team.

“I love that the brand is so committed to being diverse and inclusive and it’s great to see them working with both Olympic and Paralympic athletes, so I’m really excited to join Team Speedo.”

Sean Kavanagh, Global Director of Sports Marketing & Sponsorship at Speedo, said: “We are incredibly honoured that Alice has chosen to join the Speedo team and cannot wait to have her with us. Alice is one of the brightest swimming stars in the world and we look forward to working with her and giving her all our support to help her maximise her undoubted talent.

“Alice has proven herself to be more than just a fantastic swimmer and, having publically stood up for what she believes in, we believe she is a fantastic role model to help inspire the next generation of swimmer.”

Alice first burst onto the swimming scene in 2014 when, aged just 15, she scooped three European medals (one gold, one silver and one bronze) at the IPC Swimming Championships in Eindhoven. She then went one better in her debut World Championships the following year, netting one gold (4x100m medley relay 34pt) as well as three individual bronzes.

Alice then made her Paralympic debut at Rio 2016, landing one gold (4x100m medley relay 34pt) and on bronze medal. When she returned to Britain, she was awarded an MBE for services to swimming.

2018 saw Alice collect four European titles, as well as a gold and silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia’s Gold Coast, which preceded her fantastic exploits in London the following year.

Outside of the pool, Alice plays a number of musical instruments and is currently playing bass in a band called Blush. As well as being a rock star and superstar swimmer, Alice is learning Japanese and also studying neuroscience in between her training regime at the University of Middlesex.

Alice is the latest addition to Team Speedo in the UK and joins fellow Paralympic legend Ellie Simmonds, as well as the likes of Duncan Scott, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, Freya Anderson, Tom Dean, Ollie Hynd and Matt Richards.

ABOUT SPEEDO

The world’s leading swimwear brand, Speedo® is passionate about life in and around the water, creating revolutionary new technologies, designs, and innovations, and supports swimming from grassroots through to the elite level. In the 1920s, Speedo® made history with the Racerback: the world’s first non-wool suit. In 2008 Speedo® redefined swimwear again with Fastskin® LZR RACER® – the fastest and most technologically advanced swimsuit ever created. 2011 saw Speedo unveil another world first with the Fastskin Racing System – a cap, goggle, and suit designed to work together as one. Speedo® is owned by Speedo Holdings B.V and distributed in over 170 countries around the world. To find out more visit: www.speedo.com

Swimming news is courtesy of Speedo, a SwimSwam partner.