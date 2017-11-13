Northeastern Secures Verbal Commitment from Butterflyer Kelly Cheng

Kelly Cheng from San Dimas, California has announced her commitment to swim at Northeastern University next fall.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Northeastern University! Thank you to my family and friends and coach for their unwavering support in and out of the pool. I chose Northeastern for its amazing academic programs, strong athletic program, and unique co-op program. I’m excited to work with Coach Roy and Coach Jeff during the course of my collegiate career. I absolutely love Boston and can’t wait to spend my future there! Go Huskies!!!”

Cheng is a senior at Diamond Bar High School. She placed 6th in the 100 fly (55.54) and 15th in the 200 free (1:54.22) at 2017 CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships in May. She also swam legs on Diamond Bar’s 4×50 free (24.49) and 4×50 medley (25.63 butterfly split) relays. In club swimming, Cheng represents BREA Aquatics. She had a strong showing at the CA/NV Sectional Championships this summer, improving her LCM times in the 100 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM, and making the B final of the 100 fly. She has already improved her 100 free and 200 fly times this fall.

Cheng would have been an A finalist in the 100 fly and a B finalist in the 100 free and 200 fly, at the 2017 CAA Championships. She will have one year of overlap with April Forsthoffer, who was an A finalist for Northeastern in the 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 55.20

200 fly – 2:04.87

50 free – 24.80

100 free – 52.23

200 free – 1:54.02

200 IM – 2:09.74

