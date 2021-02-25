Northeast ISD Bill Walker Pool Set To Host 2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio

Courtesy: Myrtha Pools USA

The 2021 TYR Pro Swim Series will return to San Antonio from March 3rd to 6th, making it the second major USA Swimming sanctioned meet held at Bill Walker Pool one year after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Myrtha Pools is pleased to see the return of major aquatic events and honored to be the host for such events.

The historic NEISD Bill Walker Pool, originally built in 1962, went through a major re-build as part of a bond package passed by voters in 2015. Myrtha Pools presented its exclusive RenovAction technology to save cost and preserve the existing pool shell. Myrtha Pools, the same pool manufactures for the Olympic Games since 1996, used their reinforced PVC laminated stainless steel panels to renew the walls & gutters, while extending the width of the pool from 20yds to 25yds, to accommodate cross course training and competing.

The new NEISD Bill Walker Pool – reopened at the end of 2019 – is 61m long with two Myrtha bulkheads and a headwall equipped with Myrtha Track Start blocks, that allows for a multitude of course setups for training and for national or international competitions.

The four-lane shallow end will also be used also for aqua-fitness and therapy thanks to Myrtha’s user-friendly Softwalk floor system. The renovated Walker Pool Facility – a project made by Marmon Mok Architecture – also included a new two-story aquatic support facility with administrative areas, coaches’ offices, wet classroom/team room, athletic locker and dressing rooms, elevated bleacher seating for 750 people, general pool storage area, and mechanical space.

