North Florida Women’s Team Withdraws from CCSA Championships

The University of North Florida has pulled its women’s swimming & diving team from next week’s CCSA Conference Championship meet. The meet is scheduled from Febraury 15-17 at the Liberty Natatorium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The school has said that they have no comment on the reasons for pulling the program, but plan to produce a press release at some point this weekend.

This reduces the field for the women’s meet to 8 teams:

  • Florida Gulf Coast
  • Campbell
  • UNC-Asheville
  • Incarnate Word
  • Liberty
  • Georgia Southern
  • Gardner-Webb
  • Bellarmine

North Florida is 0-7 this season in dual meets, which means they had one of the most active intercollegiate swimming & diving schedules in the country to this point.

Last year, North Florida finished 5th out of 9 teams at the CCSA Championships, just 8 points ahead of Campbell and 41 points ahead of Gardner-Webb. That was the team’s best finish since 2012, and it came in spite of no top 3 finishers in any events throughout the meet.

Their top seeds going into this year’s meet were due to be junior Ryan Shofety in the 1650 free (8th seed) and freshman Taylor Warren in the 100 back (9th seed).

The school’s most-recent COVID-19 report, for the week from January 29 through February 4, saw 12 students and 4 employees test positive. Those are the university’s lowest numbers since students returned to campus after winter break.

