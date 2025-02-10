Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Noor El Gendy Nears 200 Fly School Record, NCAA Cutline Time At Houston First Chance Invite

2025 HOUSTON FIRST CHANCE MEET

The University of Hoston hosted Rice and Big 12 foe TCU on Friday and Saturday at the women’s-only First Chance Meet inside CRWC Natatorium, with multiple top-10 program times produced for the Cougars.

Highlighting the action was Houston junior Noor El Gendy, who set a lifetime best of 1:56.08 to rank #2 in school history.

El Gendy, who set her previous best of 1:57.71 earlier this season at the Phill Hansel Invite in November, was just 18 one-hundredths shy of the Houston Record of 1:55.90, set by Sasha Schwendenwein in 2009.

El Gendy’s swim was also just two-tenths outside of the 2024 NCAA cutline (1:55.88).

One day earlier, Houston’s Sydney Nethercutt set a personal best of 1:56.98 in the 200 fly, ranking her #4 all-time in school history.

Nethercutt also established a personal best of 16:34.87, improving her previous best of 16:40.96 from the Phill Hansel Invite to rank #5 in school history.

Rice swept the top three spots in the mile, with Amelia Kane (16:21.03) and Ava Portello (16:26.29) going 1-2 with personal best times. Kane moves to #2 in school history, while Portello ranks 5th for Rice all-time.

Houston sophomore Evelyn Entrekin had a strong showing in the 200 free, setting a best time of 1:47.81 to rank #8 in school history, and she also finished 2nd in the 100 breast (1:00.23) behind Houston Record holder Henrietta Fangli.

Fangli, Houston’s lone NCAA qualifier last season, touched in 59.98, exactly one second off her personal best from NCAAs last season (58.98). Her season-best sits at 59.19, which should be enough to qualify for NCAAs this season (59.75 cutline in 2024).

Rice’s Arielle Hayon topped the 100 fly in 53.66 after a 53.62 prelim swim, having set a season-best of 52.28 at the Phill Hansel Invite. She set the school record last season in 51.38.

The top performer for TCU was sophomore Rhanishka Gibbs, who set a lifetime best of 23.24 in the heats of the 50 free before placing 2nd to Houston’s Sienna Bruner in the final, 23.22 to 23.29. Bruner’s finals swim was also a PB.

