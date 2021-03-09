Michael Bylander Swims 1:57 200 Breaststroke for D3 UW Eau Claire

Wisconsin – Eau Claire vs. Wisconsin – Stevens Point
- March 6, 2021
- UWSP Aquatic Center Stevens Point, Wisconsin
- Short Course Yards (25 yard pool)
- Results
With no NCAA Division III Championship meet to shoot for this season, nor even a conference meet, the teams from UW Eau Claire and UW Stevens Point concluded their seasons on Friday in an unscored dual meet.
It was a record-setting affair, with Eau Claire junior Michael Bylander breaking a new school and conference record of Eau Claire as one of 12 Pool Records broken in the season finale.
Bylander won the 200 breaststroke in 1:57.84.
That unofficially breaks the conference record (the WIAC only tracks conference championship records, though Bylander’s swim is the fastest in conference history.
The swim crushes the old school record of 1:59.37 that was set by Alex Card in 2014. It’s also the 17th-fastest swim in the history of NCAA Division III swimming and ranks him as the 7th-fastest swimmer.
Bylander joins a growing breaststroke tradition for Eau Claire that includes names like Collin Miller and Sam Senczyszyn,
The versatile Bylander also grabbed wins in the 200 IM (1:51.28) and 100 backstroke (49.88) at the meet.
His 200 breaststroke and 100 backstroke were among 12 pool records broken. That list also includes:
- Sam Ryf, UW Eau Claire, who won the men’s 200 fly in 1:51.13. Ryf’s swim was also a School Record, breaking Ryan Young’s 1:51.62 swim.
- The UW Eau Claire men’s 400 medley relay
- UW Eau Claire’s Jessica Wilson won the 200 back in 2:06.19
- UW Stevens Point’s Anna Pilecky broke two pool records in the 1650 free. Her split of 10:31.98 in the 1000 free was a record, as was her final time in 17:27.18.
- William Buhler of UW Stevens Point, who won the 100 breaststroke in a pool record time of 55.74.
- Alec Jeffers broke the pool record in the 200 backstroke in 1:50.37.
- Jeffers and Buhler combined with Jacob Larsen and Payton Kilian for Stevens Points’ 200 medley relay, which swam a 1:32.03 to break a pool record.
- Sam Young of UW Stevens Point broke the pool record in the 400 IM.
- Haley Dees broke the Pool Record in the 200 free in 1:59.46.
In the purest sense swimming is simply you versus the clock. Congratulations on the victories.
Go blugolds!
Impressive 200 breast. How many of the 16 D3 swims ahead of him were done by Andrew Wilson?