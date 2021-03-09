Michael Bylander Swims 1:57 200 Breaststroke for D3 UW Eau Claire

Wisconsin – Eau Claire vs. Wisconsin – Stevens Point

March 6, 2021

UWSP Aquatic Center Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Short Course Yards (25 yard pool)

Results

With no NCAA Division III Championship meet to shoot for this season, nor even a conference meet, the teams from UW Eau Claire and UW Stevens Point concluded their seasons on Friday in an unscored dual meet.

It was a record-setting affair, with Eau Claire junior Michael Bylander breaking a new school and conference record of Eau Claire as one of 12 Pool Records broken in the season finale.

Bylander won the 200 breaststroke in 1:57.84.

That unofficially breaks the conference record (the WIAC only tracks conference championship records, though Bylander’s swim is the fastest in conference history.

The swim crushes the old school record of 1:59.37 that was set by Alex Card in 2014. It’s also the 17th-fastest swim in the history of NCAA Division III swimming and ranks him as the 7th-fastest swimmer.

Bylander joins a growing breaststroke tradition for Eau Claire that includes names like Collin Miller and Sam Senczyszyn,

The versatile Bylander also grabbed wins in the 200 IM (1:51.28) and 100 backstroke (49.88) at the meet.

His 200 breaststroke and 100 backstroke were among 12 pool records broken. That list also includes: