Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Bylander Swims 1:57 200 Breaststroke for D3 UW Eau Claire

Comments: 3

Wisconsin – Eau Claire vs. Wisconsin – Stevens Point

  • March 6, 2021
  • UWSP Aquatic Center Stevens Point, Wisconsin
  • Short Course Yards (25 yard pool)
  • Results

With no NCAA Division III Championship meet to shoot for this season, nor even a conference meet, the teams from UW Eau Claire and UW Stevens Point concluded their seasons on Friday in an unscored dual meet.

It was a record-setting affair, with Eau Claire junior Michael Bylander breaking a new school and conference record of Eau Claire as one of 12 Pool Records broken in the season finale.

Bylander won the 200 breaststroke in 1:57.84.

That unofficially breaks the conference record (the WIAC only tracks conference championship records, though Bylander’s swim is the fastest in conference history.

The swim crushes the old school record of 1:59.37 that was set by Alex Card in 2014. It’s also the 17th-fastest swim in the history of NCAA Division III swimming and ranks him as the 7th-fastest swimmer.

Bylander joins a growing breaststroke tradition for Eau Claire that includes names like Collin Miller and Sam Senczyszyn,

The versatile Bylander also grabbed wins in the 200 IM (1:51.28) and 100 backstroke (49.88) at the meet.

His 200 breaststroke and 100 backstroke were among 12 pool records broken. That list also includes:

  • Sam Ryf, UW Eau Claire, who won the men’s 200 fly in 1:51.13. Ryf’s swim was also a School Record, breaking Ryan Young’s 1:51.62 swim.
  • The UW Eau Claire men’s 400 medley relay
  • UW Eau Claire’s Jessica Wilson won the 200 back in 2:06.19
  • UW Stevens Point’s Anna Pilecky broke two pool records in the 1650 free. Her split of 10:31.98 in the 1000 free was a record, as was her final time in 17:27.18.
  • William Buhler of UW Stevens Point, who won the 100 breaststroke in a pool record time of 55.74.
  • Alec Jeffers broke the pool record in the 200 backstroke in 1:50.37.
  • Jeffers and Buhler combined with Jacob Larsen and Payton Kilian for Stevens Points’ 200 medley relay, which swam a 1:32.03 to break a pool record.
  • Sam Young of UW Stevens Point broke the pool record in the 400 IM.
  • Haley Dees broke the Pool Record in the 200 free in 1:59.46.

 

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Aarkn
1 hour ago

In the purest sense swimming is simply you versus the clock. Congratulations on the victories.

4
0
Reply
I still miss Gregg Troy
57 minutes ago

Go blugolds!

Last edited 42 minutes ago by I still miss Gregg Troy
1
0
Reply
Ferb
1 minute ago

Impressive 200 breast. How many of the 16 D3 swims ahead of him were done by Andrew Wilson?

0
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!