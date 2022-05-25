Mexico Reveals Open Water Qualifiers For Worlds, World Juniors

Qualifying slots were on the line for Mexico’s open water swimmers during the “Selectivo Unico Aguas Abiertas” competition on May 14-15 in Acapulco, Mexico, as the country’s athletes competed to earn a berth at the World Championships in Budapest and the World Junior Open Water Championships in Seychelles.

The competition was organized by the “Stabilization Committee,” an organization implemented by FINA in January to “ensure that the Mexican Swimming Federation (FMN) adheres to the highest standards of good governance and transparency.”

In the women’s 10km event, Argentine Mayte Alien Puca came out on top in a time of 2:08:24, followed by Mexico’s Martha Sandoval (2:08:29). Placing second and third among Mexican swimmers were Paulina Alanis (2:08:29) and Monserrat Mora (2:12:22).

The men’s race was won by 16-year-old Mexican Paulo Strehlke, who clocked a time of 1:58:29 to defeat Tokyo Olympian Daniel Delgadillo (1:58:44) and 2012 Olympian Arturo Perez Vertti (1:58:45).

Sandoval, Alanis, Strehlke and Delgadillo all qualify for the World Championships by virtue of these performances, but only Alanis and Strehlke are confirmed to be heading to Budapest due to a lack of economic support in Mexico.

Mexico’s World Championship Qualifiers, Open Water

Martha Sandoval – women’s 5K, 10K

Paulina Alanis – women’s 10K, relay

Paulo Strehlke – men’s 5K, 10K

Daniel Delgadillo – men’s 10K, 25K

Additionally, Strehlke, Alanis and Mora were among the 12 qualifiers for the World Junior Open Water Championships. See the full roster below:

Women’s Team

Paulina Alanis (AJ Nadadores Cuernavaca) – 10K

Monserrat Mora (Universidad del Valle Guadalajara) – 10K

Alejandra Hoyos (Carril4, Guadalajara) – 7.5K

Melisa Rodriguez (AJ Nadadores Cuernavaca) – 7.5K

Regina Cuevas (AJ Nadadores Cuernavaca) – 5K

Jimena Figueroa (AJ Nadadores Cuernavaca) – 5K

Men’s Team

Maximiliano Strehlke (AJ Nadadores Cuernavaca) – 10K

Maximiliano Vega (A&M University, Texas) – 10K

Paulo Strehlke (AJ Nadadores Cuernavaca) – 7.5K

Roberto Ochoa (Carril4, Guadalajara) – 7.5K

Alexis Espinoza (AJ Nadadores Cuernavaca) – 5k

Marco Melendez (Cumbres Querétaro) – 5K

The open water competition at the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest will take place from June 26-30, while the World Junior Open Water Championships will be September 16-18 in Beau Vallon, Seychelles.

Click here to find Mexico’s qualifiers for pool swimming at the World Championships and World Junior Championships.