Marist, Seton Hall Swim Meet Canceled Due To Illness

The Marist men’s and women’s swimming and diving dual meet against Seton Hall, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. this Saturday, January 21, has been canceled due to illness. No makeup date has been scheduled at this time.

The Red Foxes will compete against Binghamton in their regular season finale at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 in McCann Natatorium. Prior to the meet the program will honor six seniors for the women and three for the men in a special ceremony. The nine are Taylor DeubelKelsey ForsterBreann LydonKate MoscaSarah Mosca, and Meredith Wurtz for the women in addition to Matt DarcyManuel Garcia, and Harris Nagle for the men.

News courtesy of Marist Athletics.

ShawnT

Was the illness spread across both teams?

1 minute 12 seconds ago
