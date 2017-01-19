Marist, Seton Hall Swim Meet Canceled Due To Illness

The Marist men’s and women’s swimming and diving dual meet against Seton Hall, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. this Saturday, January 21, has been canceled due to illness. No makeup date has been scheduled at this time.
The Red Foxes will compete against Binghamton in their regular season finale at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 in McCann Natatorium. Prior to the meet the program will honor six seniors for the women and three for the men in a special ceremony. The nine are Taylor Deubel, Kelsey Forster, Breann Lydon, Kate Mosca, Sarah Mosca, and Meredith Wurtz for the women in addition to Matt Darcy, Manuel Garcia, and Harris Nagle for the men.
News courtesy of Marist Athletics.
Was the illness spread across both teams?