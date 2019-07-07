Long Time Michigan Coach Gus Stager, Winner of 5 NCAA Team Titles, Dies at 96

Former University of Michigan head swimming & diving coach Gus Stager has died. He was 96 years old.

As an athlete, Stager was a 3-year All-America swimmer for Michigan from 1947 to 1950. After graduation, he served as the head coach of the Michigan men’s team for 26 years from 1954 through 1979, which included leading the team to 4 NCAA titles (1957, 1958, 1959, and 1961). He also won a team title as an athlete in 1948.

Stager came out of retirement for a brief period to coach Michigan from 1981-1982, before calling it quits for good.

He also served as the head coach for the U.S. Olympic Team at the 1960 Games in Rome where they won 9 out of 15 gold medals on offer. Other international appointments include the 1967 Pan American Games and the 1973 World Championships.

After graduating from Michigan, he took his first coaching job at Fordson High School in Dearborn, where his team won 3 straight Michigan Class A championships in 1952, 1953, and 1954. He then took over the helm of the Michigan men when legendary coach Matt Mann retired after 31 years. His career record as Michigan’s head coach was 169-39-1, including 3 Big Ten titles and 20 runner-up finishes. Indiana’s Doc Counsilman-led program won most of the conference titles in that era.

2 of his 4 NCAA titles came in seasons where Michgan weren’t even conference champions. One of the exceptions, however, was the 1959 season. There, the Wolverines scored 137.5 points. At the time, that was an NCAA Record by 41 points (Yale scored 96.5 at the 1953 championships), and that record stood until 1965, when the NCAA scoring system was overhauled, drastically changing the scoring scale.

As a freshman at Michigan, Stager set a “freshman American Record” (no longer kept) in the 200 yard free with a time of 2:12.3.

Stager is a member of both the University Michigan Hall of Honor and the International Swimming Hall of Fame.