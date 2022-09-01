Less Is More: Genetic Testing for Faster Swimming

courtesy of James Fike, Founder and CEO of Fike Swim

At the best of times, swimming can feel like a “riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.” We literally have an infinite number of options when show up for practice and we know that we will never pick the most beneficial one. Our best hope is to pick one in the category of “best options.” To do that, we need information, as much as we can get. Our body practically speaks to us, if we’ll listen, so that’s a great source. But our body is also holding secrets. This is where genetics comes in.

I recently sat down with Erica Beine of Beine Wellness Building to try to unlock my body’s secrets and take some of the guesswork out of coaching myself at the age of 40 (almost 41). We covered it all:

Training and where I fall on the sprint/endurance spectrum

and where I fall on the sprint/endurance spectrum Recovery and how much rest my body needs

and how much rest my body needs Diet and which foods and drinks to focus on

and which foods and drinks to focus on Vitamins and which ones I’m not getting enough of

This has already changed how I train in the weight room (more on that soon) and the pool, and how I hydrate and prep for workouts. See the full conversation here:

Good luck with your training, SWIM DIFFERENT!

If you like this article and still want to know more, stay tuned to the Fike Swim:

VLOG

INSTAGRAM

FACEBOOK

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the toughest sport in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Paris, we stand behind you.”

-James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.