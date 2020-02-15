Italian Diver Francesca Dallapè Has Olympic Medal Robbed in Home Invasion

Olympic silver medalist Francesca Dallapè has announced on instagram that all of her International medals have been robbed in a home invasion. The thieves broke in to her home last night and took her Olympic silver medal as well as 8 European Championship gold and 2 World Championship silver medals.

The 33-year-old reported the devastating news earlier today in an emotional post on instagram, describing how she returned home with her daughter to find two dark silhouettes in her house.

Dallapè won her Olympic silver in the 3m synchronized springboard alongside her teammate Tania Cagnotto at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. The pair finished 4th in the same event at the previous Games in London 2012.

Over the past 10 years she has collected a substantial amount of International medals which she said took “years of hard work” to earn and represent “fond memories and moments of joy”. She added that the medals have “no economic but have much emotional value” to her.

Herself and Cagnotto are the most successful pair of Italian divers ever at European level.