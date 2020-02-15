Italian Diver Francesca Dallapè Has Olympic Medal Robbed in Home Invasion

Olympic silver medalist Francesca Dallapè has announced on instagram that all of her International medals have been robbed in a home invasion. The thieves broke in to her home last night and took her Olympic silver medal as well as 8 European Championship gold and 2 World Championship silver medals.
The 33-year-old reported the devastating news earlier today in an emotional post on instagram, describing how she returned home with her daughter to find two dark silhouettes in her house.
Ieri sera,rientrando in casa con mia figlia Ludovica, mi sono trovata a vivere un momento di grande terrore. Aprendo la porta, al buio ho trovato due sagome…non riesco nemmeno a descrivere ciò che ho provato in quel momento. una paura devastante, ma avendo mia figlia in braccio,per fortuna lo spavento si è trasformato in forza e ho reagito per proteggerla. Ho urlato tantissimo, a pieni polmoni, per farmi sentire e sperare che loro andassero via. nel frattempo sono scappata il più veloce possibile, ma purtroppo nella corsa disperata sono caduta e per far sì che non si facesse male Ludovica, le ho fatto da scudo e mi sono procurata delle contusioni che ancora non so definire quanto incideranno nella mia carriera! Nel frattempo con i miei urli i ladri sono andati via ed io sono rientrata in casa. Non vi descrivo il disastro,tutto sotto sopra, mi sono sentita violata nella mia intimità, ma la cosa più brutta è stato scoprire cosa avevano portato via… le medaglie più importanti della mia carriera: 8 ori europei,2 argenti mondiali e la medaglia olimpica..tutte quante!!!!Mi sono sentita portare via tutto..la fatica,anni di lavoro duro, i miei ricordi e momenti di gioia ed emozione. Quelle medaglie non hanno alcun valore economico ma hanno un valore affettivo,morale..le custodivo con gelosia in un cofanetto..
Dallapè won her Olympic silver in the 3m synchronized springboard alongside her teammate Tania Cagnotto at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. The pair finished 4th in the same event at the previous Games in London 2012.
Over the past 10 years she has collected a substantial amount of International medals which she said took “years of hard work” to earn and represent “fond memories and moments of joy”. She added that the medals have “no economic but have much emotional value” to her.
Herself and Cagnotto are the most successful pair of Italian divers ever at European level.
