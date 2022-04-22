Introducing StartBetter the First 3D Starting Block Design Tool from S.R.Smith!

Courtesy S.R. Smith, a SwimSwam partner.

Visualizing a new starting block has just been made easier with the StartBetter Virtual 3D starting block design tool. In a few simple steps, you can create your vision of the custom Velocity starting block for your deck or bulkhead!

STARTING BLOCK CUSTOMIZATIONS

Select your Velocity model: Single Post, Dual Post or Advantage

Choose a standard color frame or customize to match a school color

Select a footboard in Sand Tread or patented anti-slip TrueTread™

Upload your school logo

Add a track start wedge or side handles

Choose from four different backstroke handles

See your creation – download specs, drawings, data sheets, and installation documentation

Learn more at www.srsmith.com or call S.R.Smith at 800.824.8387

About S.R. Smith

S.R. Smith has been making quality swimming pool deck equipment and accessories since 1932. The company has manufacturing locations in Oregon, Arizona, and Tennessee. The company also has operations in Australia and a sales office in Burgundy, France. For more information, visit srsmith.com.