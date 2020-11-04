Hit The Water In New Funky Trunks and Funkita

Channelling the competition format of the ISL and with election fever running hot, Aussie swimwear sponsor of the New York Breakers, Funky Trunks and Funkita are kicking off their new collection launch with a showdown between their favourite prints from the Kick Starter collection. Head over to our Facebook page and pick your favorite prints to go into the draw to win brand new Funky Trunks or Funkita and check out the new Kick Starter collection below.

Match 1 – Battle of the Fossils

The battle between two prehistoric creations is set to take place. In the left corner we’ve got Sexy Rexy, worn by New York Breakers medley swimming Brendon Smith and young Aussie gun Steph McCarthy. In the right corner we’ve got Fossil Fuel, one of the only types of fossil fuels that we can all truly love.

To vote for your favourite print and be in the draw to win one of these awesome suits, head to our Match 1 Battle of the Fossils Facebook post.

Match 2 – Lunchtime Dip or Twilight Session

What’s better folks, diving in for a 45 minute lunchtime power session under the midday sun or cruising through a twilight session with the sun setting and a big bowl of pasta waiting to be consumed?

Take your pick from the two new awesome Funky Trunks and Funkita prints, head to our Facebook page to vote now and go in the draw to win!

Keep scrolling to see more of the new Kick Starter collection below and head to our Facebook pages for your chance to win.

The International Swimming League (ISL) is an annual professional swimming league, established in 2019, which features a team-based competition format with fast-paced race sessions which aim to engage spectators while offering generous athlete compensation. The 2020 International Swimming League Season will include a 5-week regular season camp in Budapest, Hungary, beginning on October 16. All 10 of the league’s teams will be in one location for training and competition. The top 8 teams will advance to the semi-finals in November in Hungary, with the top 4 teams advancing to the finals in December.

