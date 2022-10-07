GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 10/7/2022

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Diego Ramos, 13, Arlington Aquatic Club (AAC-PV): Ramos knocked down six personal best times at the PV Fall Invitational at the beginning of October, most notably hitting respective times of 1:01.39 and 2:14.27 in the 100 and 200 breaststroke. In the 100 breast, the 13-year-old took off more than two seconds, and chopped off nearly that much in the 200.

Ana David, 12, Bulldog Swimming (BULL-CT): At last weekend’s Bulldog Pentathlon, David reset her best time in five different events, including a trio of impressive 100-yard swim. The 12-year-old clocked 1:10.55 in the 100 breast, 1:00.76 in the 100 fly and 1:02.86 in the 100 IM, each ranking her first in the girls’ 11-12 age group early in the 2022-23 season.

William Kaminsky, 12, SwimAtlanta (SA-GA): Over the first two meets of the season, Kaminsky has lowered his best times in 12 different events, including doing so eight times at the SwimAtlanta October Invite last weekend. His biggest performance came in the 200 breaststroke, as Kaminsky clocked 2:17.16 to move into 76th all-time in the boys’ 11-12 age group.

Laura Roth, 11, Mason Makos Swim Team (MAKO-PV): The 11-year-old Roth got her season off to a strong start at the PV Fall Invitational, securing new bests in five events. This included a drop of nearly two seconds in the 100 IM, improving on her time of 1:09.61 in April down to 1:07.97.

Broderick Nelson, 12, Lynchburg YMCA Swim Team (LY-VA): Nelson established numerous best times at the Lynchburg YMCA Season Opener last weekend, including dropping nearly two seconds in the 100 free, getting down to 55.65. All told, the 12-year-old hit 11 new PBs.

Isabel Viera, 14, Metro Aquatic Club of Miami (MACM-FG): After hitting a few bests at the early-September Mike’s Memorial meet, Viera nailed down four more PBs at the SoFlo TYR Distance Challenge over the weekend. Perhaps most impressively, given the 100 breast is one of her best events, Viera matched her best time in the 200-yard event just one month into the season, touching in 2:24.19.

About GMX7

Founded in 2018, GMX7 is based in St. Petersburg, Florida and is dedicated to changing the world of swimming by empowering competitive swimmers with the best aquatic resistance training devices ever created. GMX7 was founded by David McCagg, a 7-time gold medalist, former world record holder and winner of multiple national championships. The first device on the market by GMX7 is the X1-PRO. Designed by ROBRADY Engineering, it has already been the recipient of several awards including the 2020 International Design Excellence Award and the 2020 Red Dot Award for product design.

GMX7 is a SwimSwam partner.