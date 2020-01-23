Fordham Closes Out Home Schedule With Sweep Of Iona

Fordham vs Iona

January 22, 2020

Bronx, New York

Results

Courtesy: Fordham Athletics

Bronx, N.Y. – (January 22, 2020) – The Fordham swimming & diving team had their final home meet of the season on Wednesday night, capping the home slate with a sweep of the Iona Gaels at the Col. Francis B. Messmore Aquatic Center. The Fordham women posted a 175-114 win over Iona, while the men were victorious by a 143-119 count.

In the women’s competition, three multi-event winners highlighted the evening, led by senior diver Molly Dunn . Dunn won the three-meter competition with a school record score of 310.80, breaking the previous mark of 307.20, set by Wendy Espina-Esquivel in 2016, while taking the one-meter dive with a score of 254.25.

On the swimming end, Vaula Vekkeli and Alison Lin were both multi-event winners. Vekkeli took first in the 200 freestyle in 1:55.47 and the 400 IM in 4:29.38, while Lin captured first in the 100 backstroke (59.15) and 500 freestyle (5:10.86). Vekkeli was also a part of a relay win in the 200 medley relay with Naima Mackrel , Amelia Bullock , and Samantha McDonald in 1:47.93.

Bullock and Mackrel added to the event win total as a part of the winning 200 freestyle relay with Kiara Norris and Caitlin McNary in 1:38.32. Bullock was also first in the 50 freestyle in 24.34 seconds. Other individual winners included Clare Culver in the 1000 freestyle (10:28.08), Bayley Frierson in the 200 butterfly (2:10.16), McDonald in the 100 freestyle (53.94), and Michelle Martin in the 100 butterfly (58.41).

In the men’s competition, Patrick Wilson and Josh Stegen were both multi-event winners to lead the Rams. Wilson was first in the 100 breaststroke in 58.02 seconds and the 200 breaststroke in 1:55.74, while Stegen took the top spot in the 200 freestyle in 1:41.91 and the 100 freestyle in 47.47 seconds. Wilson was also a part of the winning 200 freestyle relay team, joining Kevin Berry , Sean Finlay , and Bryce Bollesen for a time of 1:26.30.

Bollesen had a hand in the other relay win for Fordham in the 200 medley relay with Scott Stern , Julius Ekstrand , and Berry, as they posted a time of 1:35.55. He also finished first in the 50 freestyle event in 21.63 seconds.

Connor Wright was the final event winner for the Rams, taking first in the 200 backstroke in 1:55.74.

The Fordham swimming & diving team will next be in action on Saturday, February 1st, when the Rams travel to Massachusetts for a 1:00 PM meet.

Courtesy: Iona Athletics

BRONX, NY – Swimming their fourth meet over a 10-day span, the Iona College men’s and women’s swimming and diving fell on the road to Fordham University at their Col. Francis Messmore Aquatic Center on Wednesday night.

The Iona men’s team dropped to 7-4 on the season with a hard fought 143-119 final. The Iona women’s program move to 8-5 with a 175-114 defeat. In that span. Over the course of the last 10 days, the Maroon & Gold men’s team defeated Adelphi and Pace while losing Saturday to Fairfield and Wednesday to Fordham.

“Fordham has a lot of versatility on their roster and we challenged them in spots, but couldn’t win enough races to overcome that,” commented 39th-year Head Coach Nick Cavataro . “We competed well in every race, but looked a bit fatigued in the back end. We will be better on Sunday at Manhattan.”

The Iona men tallied six individual wins on the night, including victories from Matt Anderson in the 1000-yard Freestyle with a season best of 9:42.06. Daniel Hadary claimed the 500-Free at 4:43.64, Jackson Madonia touched first in the 400-Individual medley at 4 :10.49, Spencer Moran won top spot in the 100-Back at 52.30, Jalen Ramjohn grabbed the 100-Butterfly at 51.77 and James Whaley won the 200-Butterfly at 1:55.90.

The Iona women had three wins, including Luiza Da Silveira taking the 200-Back at 2:09.39, Kate DiRaimo winning the 200-Breast at 2:29.77 and Taylor Spillman taking the 400-Individual Medley at 4:44.40.

Iona wraps up their regular season on Sunday vs. rival Manhattan in Riverdale at the Ethical Culture Fieldston School.