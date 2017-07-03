FIU Promotes Ignacio Gayo To Associate Head Coach

FIU’s swimming and diving Head Coach Randy Horner announced today the promotion of Ignacio Gayo to associate head coach.

“Ignacio has helped me build this program from day one,” Horner said. “He is much more than an assistant coach and this promotion depicts that. The stability and quality of our staff is a big part of our success.”

Gayo wrapped up his seventh season with the Panthers, helped guide FIU to its third-straight conference title this past season, posting the fourth-highest point total in C-USA Championship history. The Panthers claimed 14 of the 21 total titles during the four-day championships en route to a 922.5-point result.

This past year, the native of Madrid, Spain, was in charge of the FIU sprint program, which was an integral part of the team’s success in this year’s C-USA Championships, and guided the Panthers to a record number of participants in the NCAA Championships. FIU saw its first relay teams qualify for the NCAA Championships during the 2016-17 season.

Under Gayo, Letizia Bertelli was named the C-USA Swimmer of the Year, making her the third swimmer to claim the league’s top honor under his tutelage. He also helped Naomi Ruele (2015-16 C-USA Swimmer of the Year) and Johanna Gustafsdottir (2014-15 C-USA Swimmer of the Year; 2011-12 Sun Belt Swimmer of the Year).

During his time at FIU, the program has won three-straight conference titles, claiming 54 gold medals in championships competition.

Gayo graduated from Missouri State in 2009 with a Bachelor’s of Science in computer information systems and information technology service management. He is currently finishing a Master’s of Science in administrative studies with an emphasis in sports management.

