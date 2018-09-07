European Champ Rasovszky Vies for 8th-Straight Open Water Cup Crown

Courtesy: LEN Media

European champion Kristof Rasovszky is set to continue his unbeaten run in the LEN Open Water Cup: the Hungarian’s winning count stands at 7 in as many races in the last two seasons and now he is going for the 8th in Slovenia.

The wonderful lake at the city of Bled enjoys some busy days as the European Masters Championships open water races are also held there. Then Sunday brings the topping on the cake, the final leg of the 2018 LEN Open Water Cup series.

Most of the participants are back from Copenhagen: with the exception of the Russian medalists all swimmers standing on the podium two weeks ago will compete in Bled. Kristof Rasovszky is looking for his 4th win of the season: just like last year when he clinched the titles in all four races he entered (out of 5), he is about to collect the same amount of golds. He came first in Eilat, Barcelona and Copenhagen (skipped Gravelines and Navia) – Italy’s Pasquale Sanzullo, winner in Navia, can be the biggest threat for the Hungarian.

Among the women Alisia Tettamanzi can continue the Italians’ golden streak as they captured the last four titles (by four different swimmers). Tettamanzi can be the first one with two victories in the season, though compatriot Veronica Santoni, also winner in Navia, shall look for the same feat. Seasoned Hungarian Anna Olasz, world and European silver medalist, returns to the series and might be good for a medal too.

LEN Open Water Cup – 2018

Leg 1, 25 March – Eilat (ISR)

Winners: Kristof Rasovszky (HUN) – Nikolett Szilagyi (HUN)

Leg 2, 31 May – Gravelines (FRA)

Winners: Florian Wellbrock (GER) – Ariana Bridi (ITA)

Leg 3, 30 June – Barcelona (ESP)

Winners: Kristof Rasovszky (HUN) – Aurora Ponsele (ITA)

Leg 4, 28 July – Navia (ESP)

Winners: Pasquale Sanzullo (ITA) – Veronica Santoni (ITA)

Leg 5, 25 August – Copenhagen (DEN)

Winners: Kristof Rasovszky (HUN) – Alisia Tettamanzi (ITA)

Leg 6, 9 September – Bled (SLO)