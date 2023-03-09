English Swim Coach Brian McGuinness Banned Five Years After Bullying Investigation

A prominent English swim coach has received a five-year ban from Swim England due to bullying accusations.
Brian McGuinness, who coaches at Wyre Forest Swimming Club in Kidderminster, England, was investigated by the national governing body and was found to have had a long-term impact on swimmers after allegedly body-shaming and belittling them for several years.
The investigators found a culture of fear at the club, and reported that McGuinness stopped people from speaking out, with members “deliberately silenced,” according to the BBC.
McGinness, who has also served as the Chairman of the British Swimming Coaches Association (BSCA), has denied the claims and lodged an appeal over the suspension.
Investigator Miranda Fisher concluded that the longtime coach was currently “unsuitable to work with or have unsupervised access to children within the sport of swimming”.
In his role as chairman of the BSCA, McGuinness represented swim coaches across England.
The five-year suspension prohibits McGuinness from taking part in all Swim England activity.
The news came down shortly after Swim England chief executive Jane Nickerson said she was “truly sorry” that swimmers had suffered abuse and vowed to change the culture of bullying within English swimming.
Swim England’s investigation came after multiple club members made allegations of McGuinness’ misconduct going back six years.
The investigation concluded that there was sufficient evidence that McGuinness repeatedly criticized children, called them names and belittled them, according to BBC. They also found a “continual use” of comments regarding the swimmers’ body image and weight.
The alleged behavior is said to have gone on for a long period of time and “there continue to be allegations that when interacting with young women now as adults he can use derogatory language that has an impact on them”.
Investigators also found many witnesses, including parents and committee members, who didn’t speak up against McGuinness out of fear, with McGuinness having “used his position of power and position of trust to prevent them from having a voice”.
Swimmers “were deliberately silenced by the threat they may lose their place in the squad”, according to the report (per BBC).
“I conclude, without a change in attitude, behavior and professional conduct, I consider that Brian McGuinness should not be coaching swimmers at this time,” Fisher said.
According to the BBC, McGuinness emailed club members in January telling them that he was stepping down effective immediately on the same day Swim England handed him his five-year suspension.
As part of Fisher’s recommendations, Wyre Forest Swimming Club has been asked to carry out an internal review of safeguarding practice. The club denied comment when asked by BBC.
McGuinness offered the following comments:
“The allegations which have been made against me by some individuals to Swim England are denied,” he said. “As this matter is subject to legal challenge, it would not be appropriate for any public comment to be made at this time.”