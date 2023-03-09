English Swim Coach Brian McGuinness Banned Five Years After Bullying Investigation

A prominent English swim coach has received a five-year ban from Swim England due to bullying accusations.

Brian McGuinness, who coaches at Wyre Forest Swimming Club in Kidderminster, England, was investigated by the national governing body and was found to have had a long-term impact on swimmers after allegedly body-shaming and belittling them for several years.

The investigators found a culture of fear at the club, and reported that McGuinness stopped people from speaking out, with members “deliberately silenced,” according to the BBC.

McGinness, who has also served as the Chairman of the British Swimming Coaches Association (BSCA), has denied the claims and lodged an appeal over the suspension.

Investigator Miranda Fisher concluded that the longtime coach was currently “unsuitable to work with or have unsupervised access to children within the sport of swimming”.

In his role as chairman of the BSCA, McGuinness represented swim coaches across England.

The five-year suspension prohibits McGuinness from taking part in all Swim England activity.

The news came down shortly after Swim England chief executive Jane Nickerson said she was “truly sorry” that swimmers had suffered abuse and vowed to change the culture of bullying within English swimming.