Dynamo’s Ryan Showfety Commits to North Florida Ospreys

Ryan Showfety of Johns Creek, Georgia has announced her verbal commitment to the University of North Florida for 2018-19.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of North Florida. Thanks to my friends, family, and coaches for the support! Go Ospreys 💙💙💙”

Showfety swims for Dynamo Swim Club and Johns Creek High School, where she specializes in back, IM, and mid-distance freestyle. At the 2017 GHSA 6-7A State Swimming and Diving Championships, she swam the 500 free (19th) and 100 back (28th) and led off the state runner-up 200 medley relay. She also swam a leg on the 400 free relay (24th).

In club swimming, Showfety had a very strong summer long-course season, going best times at successive meets: Richard Quick Invitational (200/400 free, 100 fly, 200 IM), Athens Sectionals (800 free, 100 back), and Georgia Swimming Senior Long Course State Championships (50/200 back and 400 IM).

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:07.82

100 back – 1:00.69

50 back – 28.21

400 IM – 4:42.02

1000 free – 10:40.39

500 free – 5:10.05

200 free – 1:57.39

Congratulations Ryan Showfety on her commitment to the University of North Florida!#DynamoDNA pic.twitter.com/POSkyQnULS — Dynamo Swim Club (@DynamoSwimClub) October 5, 2017

