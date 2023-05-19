Doug Whitlam Takes On Swim England President Role for 2023-24

Swim England revealed this week that current Vice President Doug Whitlam will move into the President role for the 2023-24 season, replacing incumbent Jim Wilks.

Whitlam hails from the East Midlands region and has 21 years’ worth of club head coaching experience to his credit. He also previously held the role of both President and Chairman of Derbyshire Swimming, where he helped to negotiate the county’s new 50m Moorways pool.

Whitlam was originally appointed to the role in May 2021; however, then-president Ian Mackenzie stayed on as President for an extra 12 months in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

The extra time assisted Whitlam in laying the groundwork for what he hopes to achieve in the next 12 months.

“It’s given me the opportunity to speak to those that have been president, to understand some of the elements that go with the role too,” Whitlam said.

“I’m excited to continue being a part of these incredible sports where the standards are constantly being pushed and risen all of the time.

“So I’m really looking forward to it and I’m grateful that my health is good enough to allow me to enjoy it properly.”

Outgoing President Wilks said Whitlam’s appointment is ‘well-deserved.’

“He’s done a fantastic job over the years for his county and his region. And he’s got his recognition now and that’s how it should be.

“It’s been a pleasure to hand the chain of office over to him.”

Quotes courtesy of Swim England