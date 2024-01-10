Distance Specialist Teddy Sabev Commits to Northern Arizona University (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Phoenix native Teddy Sabev has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at Northern Arizona University (NAU) starting in the fall of 2024. Sabev attends Horizon High School and trains with the Scottsdale Aquatic Club.

Sabev is a distance freestyle specialist and has been competing in open water events for the past three years. In October 2023, Sabev competed in the Long Beach Naples Island 5K, winning her division and placing 4th overall with a time of 58:21. She has a family history of swimming, as both her father and grandfather swam open water while growing up in Bulgaria, where Sabev holds dual citizenship.

Most recently in the pool, Sabev competed at the Gulf Southern Senior Championship Invitational. There, she hit best times in the 100 free (53.96), 200 free (1:54.82), 1000 free (10:19.79), and 1650 free (17:24.92), placing 1st and 3rd in the mile and 1000 respectively. Sabev also placed 5th in the 500 free (5:02.28), just missing her personal best time of 5:02.06 set last March.

Sabev also helped her high school team to a runner-up finish at the AIA Division 1 State Championship. Sabev placed 2nd in the 500 free (5:02.86), 9th in the 100 back (59.74), and contributed a leg to Horizon’s runner-up 400 free relay (53.73) at the competition that took place in early November.

Top SCY Times:

500 free – 5:02.06

1000 free – 10:19.79

1650 free – 17:24.92

100 back – 59.22

The Northern Arizona University women took home their 10th straight Western Athletic Conference (WAC) title in 2023, establishing a new conference record for most consecutive championship victories. The previous record was a tie between the Lumberjacks and SMU, with nine straight championships. The Lumberjacks are led by head coach Andy Johns, who has spent 27 seasons at the helm of the program.

Sabev will have one year of overlap with current junior Casey Craffey, who was the WAC champion in the 500 free and 1650 free, and was Lumberjacks’ top performer in the 500 free, 1000 free, and 1650 free last season. She is also the school record holder in all three distance events. Sabev’s best time in the mile would have just missed out on scoring at last year’s WAC Championship, and she is close to a qualifying time in the 500 free.

Sabev plans to study biomedical science when she arrives in Flagstaff next fall. She joins Kaci Kelaher, also of Arizona, and Kat Klatt in NAU’s incoming class of 2024. The current roster is primarily comprised of in-state athletes, with 16 of the 31 listed athletes also hailing from Arizona.

