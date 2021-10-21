Denison Men, Kenyon Women Lead CSCAA Division III Swim/Dive Preseason Polls

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its Division III Preseason Swimming & Diving Poll today. The committee, comprised of Division III coaches and select media outlets, ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. Denison men and Kenyon women are the favorites heading into the 2021-22 season. The polls were not conducted during the 2020-21 season due to COVID.

On the men’s side, Denison tallied 13 of the possible 15 first-place votes. Kenyon sits in second with 352 points, just ahead of third place Johns Hopkins with 350 points. Johns Hopkins earned the remaining two first place votes. Emory (326) and Chicago (309) round out the top five on the men’s side. In all, twenty-eight men’s teams received votes.

The Kenyon women earned nine of the top votes to land them at the top of the polls, with 369 total points. The remaining first place votes went to second-ranked Emory (360). Denison ranked third with 351 points. NYU is fourth, earning 323 points. Chicago takes the fifth spot with 307 points. Thirty women’s teams received votes.

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. The men’s committee chair is Sean Tedesco (USMMA). Regional chairs include: Brad Bowser (Rowan, Northeast South), Paul Bennett (WPI, Northeast North), Brent Summers (Willamette, Midwest South) and Keith Crawford (Rose Hulman, Central).

The women’s committee chair is Jake Taber (Hope). Regional chairs include: Ben Delia (Franklin & Marshall, Northeast South), Brad Burnham (Bodwin, Northeast North), Joh Duncan (Southwestern, Midwest South) and Justin Zook (St. Kates, Central).

The remaining polls are scheduled for release on November 11, December 9, January 19, and February 9 and March 4. These dates are subject to change.

Division III Men Rk Prv Team Points 1 Denison 373 2 Kenyon 352 2 Johns Hopkins 350 4 Emory 326 5 Chicago 309 6 MIT 306 7 WashU 294 8 NYU 258 9 Carnegie Mellon 257 10 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 243 11 Pomona-Pitzer 225 12 Williams 202 13 Tufts 181 14 Calvin 179 15 TCNJ 165 16 Hope 159 17 John Carroll 136 18 Amherst 117 19 Rowan 104 20 Merchant Marine 95 21 Franklin & Marshall 72 22 California Lutheran 70 23 Coast Guard 44 24 Swarthmore 37 25 Gustavus 14 Also Receiving Votes Case Western Reserve (4), Roanoke (2), Washington & Lee (1) Division III Women Rk Prv Team Points 1 Kenyon 369 2 Emory 360 3 Denison 351 4 NYU 323 5 Chicago 307 6 Williams 297 7 Johns Hopkins 295 8 MIT 275 9 Tufts 251 10 Carnegie Mellon 224 11 WashU 212 12 Amherst 204 13 Pomona-Pitzer 196 14 Saint Kate’s 191 15 Rowan 175 16 Swarthmore 146 17 Hope 139 18 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 112 19 Gustavus 107 20 Washington & Lee 94 21 Bates 77 22 Saint Olaf 55 23 Gettysburg 49 24 Calvin 38 25 Bowdoin 12 Also Receiving Votes Washington & Jefferson (8), Coast Guard (5), Wheaton (MA) (1), Rhodes (1), Franklin (1)