Denison Men, Kenyon Women Lead CSCAA Division III Swim/Dive Preseason Polls

by SwimSwam 2

October 21st, 2021 College, NCAA Division III

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its Division III Preseason Swimming & Diving Poll today. The committee, comprised of Division III coaches and select media outlets, ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength.   Denison men and Kenyon women are the favorites heading into the 2021-22 season. The polls were not conducted during the 2020-21 season due to COVID.

On the men’s side, Denison tallied 13 of the possible 15 first-place votes. Kenyon sits in second with 352 points, just ahead of third place Johns Hopkins with 350 points. Johns Hopkins earned the remaining two first place votes. Emory (326) and Chicago (309) round out the top five on the men’s side. In all, twenty-eight men’s teams received votes.

The Kenyon women earned nine of the top votes to land them at the top of the polls, with 369 total points. The remaining first place votes went to second-ranked Emory (360).  Denison ranked third with 351 points. NYU is fourth, earning 323 points. Chicago takes the fifth spot with 307 points. Thirty women’s teams received votes.

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. The men’s committee chair is Sean Tedesco (USMMA). Regional chairs include: Brad Bowser (Rowan, Northeast South), Paul Bennett (WPI, Northeast North), Brent Summers (Willamette, Midwest South) and Keith Crawford (Rose Hulman, Central).

The women’s committee chair is Jake Taber (Hope). Regional chairs include: Ben Delia (Franklin & Marshall, Northeast South), Brad Burnham (Bodwin, Northeast North), Joh Duncan (Southwestern, Midwest South) and Justin Zook (St. Kates, Central).

The remaining polls are scheduled for release on November 11, December 9, January 19, and February 9 and March 4. These dates are subject to change.

Division III Men

Rk Prv Team Points
1 Denison 373
2 Kenyon 352
2 Johns Hopkins 350
4 Emory 326
5 Chicago 309
6 MIT 306
7 WashU 294
8 NYU 258
9 Carnegie Mellon 257
10 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 243
11 Pomona-Pitzer 225
12 Williams 202
13 Tufts 181
14 Calvin 179
15 TCNJ 165
16 Hope 159
17 John Carroll 136
18 Amherst 117
19 Rowan 104
20 Merchant Marine 95
21 Franklin & Marshall 72
22 California Lutheran 70
23 Coast Guard 44
24 Swarthmore 37
25 Gustavus 14

Also Receiving Votes

Case Western Reserve (4), Roanoke (2), Washington & Lee (1)

Division III Women

Rk Prv Team Points
1 Kenyon 369
2 Emory 360
3 Denison 351
4 NYU 323
5 Chicago 307
6 Williams 297
7 Johns Hopkins 295
8 MIT 275
9 Tufts 251
10 Carnegie Mellon 224
11 WashU 212
12 Amherst 204
13 Pomona-Pitzer 196
14 Saint Kate’s 191
15 Rowan 175
16 Swarthmore 146
17 Hope 139
18 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 112
19 Gustavus 107
20 Washington & Lee 94
21 Bates 77
22 Saint Olaf 55
23 Gettysburg 49
24 Calvin 38
25 Bowdoin 12

Also Receiving Votes

Washington & Jefferson (8), Coast Guard (5), Wheaton (MA) (1), Rhodes (1), Franklin (1)

Men’s Regional Rankings:

Central: 1. Denison 2. Kenyon 3. Chicago 4. Calvin 5. Hope 6. John Carroll 7. Gustavus Adolphus 8. Case Western 9. Carthage 10. Albion

Northeast-North: 1. MIT 2. New York University 3. Williams 4. Tufts 5. Amherst 6. U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
7. U.S. Coast Guard Academy 8. Colby 9. Bates 10. Bowdoin

Northeast-South: 1. Carnegie Mellon 2. TCNJ 3. Rowan 4. Franklin & Marshall 5. Swarthmore 6. Gettysburg 7. SUNY-Geneseo 8. RIT 9. Ithaca 10. Stevens

West Midwest: 1. Johns Hopkins 2. Emory 3. Washington University 4. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5. Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 6. California Lutheran 7. Roanoke 8. Washington & Lee 9. Birmingham Southern 10. Mary Washington

Women’s Regional Rankings:

Central: 1. Kenyon 2. Denison 3. Chicago 4. Saint Catherine 5. Hope 6. Gustavus Adolphus 7. Saint Olaf 8. Calvin 9. Franklin 10. Albion

Northeast-North: 1. New York University 2. Williams 3. MIT 4. Tufts 5. Amherst 6. Bates 7. Bowdoin 8. U.S. Coast Guard Academy 9. Wheaton College 10. U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Northeast-South: 1. Carnegie Mellon 2. Rowan 3. Swarthmore 4. Gettysburg 5. TCNJ 6. Franklin & Marshall 7. SUNY-Geneseo 8. Ithaca 9. Rochester 10. Dickinson

West Midwest: 1. Emory 2. Johns Hopkins 3. Washington University 4. Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 5. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 6. Washington & Lee 7. Rhodes 8. Mary Washington 9. Trinity University (TX) 10. Birmingham Southern

Men’s Poll Committee

Justin Anderson, Mary Washington; Erica Belcher, NYU; Paul Bennett, WPI; Brad Bowser, Rowan; Peter Casares, Bates; Jennifer Cournoyer, Norwich; Keith Crawford, Rose Hulman; Paul Dotterweich, SUNY Geneseo; David Dow, TCNJ; Rob Harrington, Wooster; Gwynn Harrison, Bridgewater; Sarah James, Southwestern; Michael Kroll, Buffalo State; Pat Smith, Westminster; Brent Summers, Willamette; Sean Tedesco, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; Jason Weber, Chicago; Seth Weidmann, Carthage; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.

Greg Brown, Gettysburg; Brad Burnham, Bowdoin; Jay Daniels, Kalamazoo; Ben Delia, Franklin & Marshall; Jon Duncan, Southwestern; Paul Flinchbauch, Berry; John Geissinger, Hamilton; Katie McArdle, Dickinson; Chris Mhyre, Puget Sound; Shannon O’Brien, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Anne Ryder, Wisconsin-Eau Claire; Meg Sisson French, MIT; Jake Taber, Hope; Mike Tubb, Susquehanna; Jason Weber, Chicago; Toby Wilcox, Birmingham Southern; Justin Zook, St. Kate’s; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.

Ephgang69
15 minutes ago

Williams Men about 8-10 spots too low

Joe
1 minute ago

Love that Johns Hopkins is in the West Midwest

0
